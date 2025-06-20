New Launches by Glenmorangie in India 2025: Celebrating Timeless Craftsmanship and New Horizons

March 11th, 2025: Glenmorangie is delighted to announce an exceptional series of launches in India this year, showcasing the brand’s unwavering commitment to innovation and the art of whisky making. Leading the lineup is the striking Glenmorangie Infinita 18 Years Old, followed by two new expressions designed especially for the Indian connoisseur: Glenmorangie Vindima 16 Years Old and Glenmorangie Aureum 21 Years Old.

The Infinita 18 Years Old marks a bold new chapter in the legacy of Glenmorangie’s single malts. This distinguished whisky, celebrated for its infinite complexity, is crafted using the iconic giraffe-high stills. Matured for 15 years in American oak bourbon casks and further refined with an additional three years in Oloroso sherry casks, Infinita enchants with layers of floral jasmine, honeyed caramelized citrus, and a gentle spiciness.

Dr. Bill Lumsden, Director of Whisky Creation said: “For me, Glenmorangie Infinita encapsulates every element of our house style in perfect harmony and is our most deliciously complex creation. A favourite with whisky lovers old and new, it seamlessly unites subtle sherry-cask hints and woody notes from its great age with our Distillery’s signature soft and fruity character. The result is a beautifully balanced single malt so multi-layered, it’s as if you are drinking a different whisky every time.” Smriti Sekhsaria, Marketing Director at Moët Hennessy India, commented, “The arrival of The Infinita 18 Years Old in India marks a significant moment for whisky enthusiasts. This bold new edition not only reimagines the packaging but elevates the sensory experience of the original, amplifying Glenmorangie’s dedication to craftsmanship. The Infinita beautifully balances floral, honey, and spiced notes, offering a whisky experience unlike any other. We are eager to share this exceptional single malt with Indian connoisseurs, inviting them to delve into its infinite layers of flavour, and experience a new chapter of Glenmorangie’s legacy.”

Building on the momentum, Glenmorangie further expands its repertoire with two exquisite new releases designed with the global traveller in mind.

Glenmorangie Vindima 16 Years Old

Inspired by Madeira’s vibrant grape harvest festival, Vindima is a rich and spicy whisky that has been aged in bourbon casks and finished in Malmsey casks—the sweetest style of Madeira. Its deep purple packaging pays homage to the ripened grapes, while the whisky bursts with luscious sweetness, sizzling spices, and vibrant fruity notes.

Glenmorangie Aureum 21 Years Old

Named for the Latin word for “gold,” Aureum embodies the warmth and radiance of a sunlit afternoon. Matured in bourbon casks, this single malt offers a symphony of Glenmorangie’s signature flavours—pear, lemon sherbet, and jasmine—refined to perfection. Its striking orange packaging, accentuated with vibrant technicolour line work, reflects the golden glow inherent to the expression.

Dr. Bill Lumsden, Director of Whisky Creation, commented “With Glenmorangie Vindima and Aureum, we invite whisky lovers to explore new depths of flavour. Vindima captures the festive essence of Madeira’s grape harvest with notes of candied fruit and warm spice, while Aureum delivers a vibrant, sun-kissed whisky experience. Our expanding Travel Retail portfolio ensures that every journey is an opportunity for whisky discovery.” Smriti Sekhsaria, Marketing Director at Moët Hennessy India, added: “India’s growing affinity for premium single malts makes this launch an exciting moment for whisky connoisseurs. Glenmorangie Vindima and Aureum exemplify the brand’s relentless pursuit of craftsmanship and flavour excellence, offering Indian travellers exclusive access to these remarkable new expressions.”

In addition to these releases, Glenmorangie is expanding its Travel Retail range, offering exclusive selections including the newly relaunched 12-year-old Glenmorangie Original, Travel Retail exclusives like Glenmorangie Accord 12 Years Old and Glenmorangie Elementa 14 Years Old, as well as the returning favourite Glenmorangie Infinita 18 Years Old, alongside the iconic Glenmorangie Signet and the ultra-rare Glenmorangie Signet Reserve.

Availability

Glenmorangie Infinita 18 Years Old: Available at select retail outlets in Haryana and Maharashtra, This limited-edition masterpiece will also debut soon across select travel retail outlets

available across all leading duty-free stores in India Glenmorangie Aureum 21 Years Old: Priced at INR 22,322, available across all leading duty-free stores in India

