New Mountain Capital Establishes Mexico City Office

MEXICO CITY & NEW YORK, September 19, 2025 –– New Mountain Capital, LLC (the “Firm” or “New Mountain”), a leading growth-oriented alternative investment firm headquartered in New York, today announced the upcoming establishment of a new office in Mexico City. The opening of the new office reflects New Mountain’s commitment to deepening client relationships and growing the firm’s investor base across Latin America.

The Mexico City office will be led by the newly hired Carlo Lombardo, Director, who joins New Mountain from LarrainVial. Most recently, Lombardo served as Country Head for Mexico and Head of the Alternative Products team, where he was responsible for leading all fundraising processes across the Latin American region. Prior to that, he was Head of Private Equity and Venture Capital Investments at Afore Profuturo and spent over two years in BlackRock’s Institutional Client Business in Mexico City.

“We are pleased to open our Mexico City office as a way to build on the long-standing partnerships we’ve developed in Latin America and cultivate new ones throughout the region,” said Adam Weinstein, Chief Operating Officer and CFO. “To date, we have enjoyed many successful partnerships with high-quality local institutions, and we are confident that New Mountain’s focus on ‘defensive growth’ industries will continue to resonate with investors in Latin America and globally. Under Carlo’s leadership, we look forward to growing our presence in the coming years.”

Founded in 1999, New Mountain has approximately $55 billion in assets under management across its private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies. Since inception, the firm has focused on building great businesses across a range of carefully selected, non-cyclical sectors and has delivered a consistent track record of strong performance. While establishing a presence in Latin America, New Mountain’s investment activity will remain focused on defensive-growth middle-market companies based in North America.

“We began building institutional relationships in Latin America more than a decade ago under the leadership of Ignacio Sarria, a Managing Director on our team, who has covered the region since he joined in 2013, and today, we work with over 25 partners across the region,” said David Coquillette, Managing Director and Head of Business Development. “This new office enables us to strengthen those connections and enhance our long-term presence in the region.”

“The opening of our Mexico City office marks an important step in the firm’s international growth, and I’m honored to lead this effort and continue to partner with Ignacio,” said Carlo Lombardo, Director in New Mountain’s Mexico City office. “Having a local presence will allow us to provide greater support to our clients and expand our reach within this important region.”