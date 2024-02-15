New Nexon continues legacy of Safety – Scores 5-stars in GNCAP rating

Bengaluru, February 15, 2024: Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, announced that the all-new Nexon (ICE), India’s bestselling SUV, has become the latest recipient of the 5-star rating (32.22/34 points) for adult occupant protection and 5-star rating (44.52/49 points) for child occupant protection from Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. This achievement underscores Tata Motors’ steadfast dedication to safety, as all of its new SUV models have now earned a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Safety is ingrained in our DNA, and we are proud to earn the prestigious 5-star rating from Global NCAP for the new Nexon as per the enhanced 2022 protocol. It was the first car in India to receive 5 star rating from GNCAP in 2018 and it upholds this legacy, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. With this feat, all our new SUVs have now received the GNCAP 5-star rating certifications and have raised the bar for safer SUVs in India. We are dedicated to delivering vehicles that not only surpass expectations but also prioritize the safety of every passenger on the road.”

Nexon stands as a symbol of excellence in the compact SUV segment, having distinguished itself since its debut and earning the admiration of over 6 lakh families. Tata Motors has delighted its customers with the new Nexon, demonstrating a dedication to exceeding customer expectations.

Advanced Safety Features of the new Nexon: