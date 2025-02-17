New Partnership: Yamanashi & SGH2 Energy Drive Green Hydrogen Innovation

Washington, D.C. /17th February 2025 – Yamanashi Prefectural Government and SGH2 Energy have formalized a transformative agreement to promote green hydrogen-related initiatives in the Fuji Five Lakes region, a world-renowned tourist destination celebrated for its natural beauty. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in the ambitious plan to transform the area into a sustainable “green metropolis,” setting a benchmark for future urban development globally.

As part of this landmark agreement, SGH2 Energy will develop and implement a state-of-the-art carbon-negative hydrogen (C-nH2) production facility. Using local biomass and biogenic waste feedstocks from Yamanashi, the facility will produce green hydrogen to power e-mobility fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) systems, replacing diesel-powered tourist buses, and supplying clean energy to meet the demands of local industries.

The agreement underscores the commitment of both parties to advance innovative solutions in green energy and sustainability. The agreement, drafted in both English and Japanese, was signed by Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture; Dr. Hiroshi Tasaka, Chairperson of the Fuji Five Lakes Metropolis Forum; and Robert T. Do, CEO of SGH2 Energy Global Corporation.

Dr. Robert T. Do, CEO of SGH2 Energy Global Corporation, remarked:

“This partnership represents a groundbreaking step toward addressing the global climate crisis. By combining our expertise in carbon-negative hydrogen technologies with Yamanashi Prefecture’s visionary leadership, we aim to establish the Fuji Five Lakes region as a global hub for innovation and sustainability. The integration of green hydrogen into local industries and transportation will serve as a model for the world.” Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, stated:

“Our collaboration with SGH2 Energy demonstrates our unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable future. The development of a carbon-negative hydrogen production facility is a significant milestone in our efforts to combat climate change, and it showcases the Fuji Five Lakes region as a pioneer in sustainable tourism and clean energy innovation.”

Kotaro Nagasaki is a distinguished politician serving as the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture. A graduate of the University of Tokyo and Cornell Law School, Nagasaki’s illustrious career includes significant roles in the Ministry of Finance and as a member of Japan’s House of Representatives.

Dr. Hiroshi Tasaka is a globally recognized philosopher and visionary. He is the Chairperson of the Fuji Five Lakes Metropolis Forum and Chancellor of Akademeia 21st Century. With a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering and an extensive career in academia, advisory roles, and thought leadership, Dr. Tasaka has authored over 100 books and continues to inspire innovation through his philosophies.

About the Fuji Five Lakes Green Metropolis Forum

The Fuji Five Lakes Green Metropolis Forum aims to establish a sustainable urban model in the Fuji Five Lakes area. Its vision includes pioneering social experiments and fostering global collaborations through initiatives such as:

The Fuji Green Hydrogen Community Consortium, which combats climate change by advancing green hydrogen technologies.

The Fuji Five Lakes Global Village Consortium and WISE Government Consortium, which drive innovative governance and community development practices.

This partnership between Yamanashi Prefecture and SGH2 Energy marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions. By utilizing local biomass and biogenic waste feedstocks to produce carbon-negative hydrogen, the collaboration is creating a blueprint for green energy integration in transportation and industry, offering a powerful example of global cooperation in addressing the climate crisis.