New Pickleball Apparel Line, Pickle Diva Sportswear, Officially Launches

West Chester, PA, August 23, 2024 –Pickle Diva Sportswear, a new pickleball apparel line dedicated to celebrating the spirit of pickleball, is proud to announce its official launch. With a bright and bold color palette, Pickle Diva Sportswear offers six vibrant collections that make a statement on and off the court, representing the dynamic energy, power, and fun that pickleball embodies.

“Our goal is to create casual and comfortable clothing that players can wear on the court when playing pickleball with their friends, and off the court when they are out and about,” said Adriana Falco, Founder of Pickle Diva Sportswear and a 30-year veteran of marketing. “We believe in the magnetic power of pickleball, the passion it instills in players, and the camaraderie it fosters as people come together to play, have fun, and uplift each other during the game.”

Pickleball has quickly become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and Pickle Diva Sportswear aims to be at the forefront of this movement by offering stylish clothing that meets the needs of both recreational and serious players.

The company’s journey began on the pickleball courts in September 2012, when Falco played the sport for the very first time. By the time she left the courts, she was hooked. In the fall of 2017, Falco conceived the idea of a pickleball clothing line but was turned down by an investor in January 2018, who advised that the apparel market was too difficult an industry to break into. Fast forward to February 2023. While playing in a pickleball tournament in Naples, FL, Falco realized there was still a strong need for her clothing line vision, especially as the sport had accelerated in popularity.

“We are also excited to contribute to the growing pickleball community,” added Falco. “It will be great fun to see people wearing our brand, and we are excited about how the brand will continue to evolve.”