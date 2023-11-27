New Principled Technologies Studies Examine the Performance Benefits of HP ZBook G10 A Mobile Workstation PCs

Durham, NC, November 27, 2023 — With the ability to handle tough workloads on the go, a mobile workstation can be a wise investment for engineers, creative professionals, or anyone who needs to accomplish resource-intensive work. But with many attractive workstations on the market, choosing the right fit can be a difficult task. PT tested two sets of mobile workstations, looking at benchmark results, battery life tests, and thermal output.

In the first comparison, PT’s team found that, “The HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 A Mobile Workstation PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840HS processor outperformed the Dell Precision 3480 Workstation with an Intel Core i7-1370P vPro processor. When we tested the systems’ battery life, we found that the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 A Mobile Workstation PC delivered longer battery life, greater system efficiency, and higher performance. In thermal tests, the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 A Mobile Workstation PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840HS processor ran cooler and achieved a higher Cinebench R23 multi-core score, while acoustic tests proved it kept quiet under load.”

For the second comparison, they report, “In most of the graphic, video, and gaming performance benchmarks in our tests, the HP ZBook Power G10 A Mobile Workstation powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor outperformed the Dell Precision 3581 Workstation powered by an Intel Core i7-13800H vPro processor. Our battery life testing demonstrates that even with its smaller battery capacity, the HP ZBook Power G10 A Mobile Workstation can deliver longer battery life, greater system efficiency, and higher performance. Additionally, the HP ZBook Power G10 A Mobile Workstation powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor not only ran cooler than the Dell Precision 3581 Workstation powered by an Intel Core i7-13800H vPro processor under a sustained Cinebench R23 workload, but did so while achieving a higher performance score.”