New Relic Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms for the 12th Consecutive Time

Bangalore, August 20, 2024: New Relic, the intelligent observability platform, announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. The report provides an assessment of observability vendors based on specific evaluation metrics, including current product capabilities, market understanding and responsiveness, innovation, and strategy. New Relic is positioned in the Leaders quadrant for the 12th consecutive time, making New Relic the only observability company to receive recognition as a Leader each time since 2012. Recent platform innovations include log storage and cost optimizations, AI application performance insights, application security enhancements, and Open Telemetry support.

Proliferation of monitoring tools is driving operational complexities

Businesses are facing growing technological and operational complexity due to the proliferation of specialized monitoring tools and distributed applications. This often leads to inefficiencies, miscommunication, and delayed responses to issues, negatively impacting customer experiences and revenue. New Relic addresses these challenges with its unified observability platform, giving businesses a holistic view of their technology landscape and deep context for troubleshooting. With New Relic, businesses can streamline their monitoring processes, quickly identify and address issues, and make data-driven decisions. This simplifies operations and enhances the ability to deliver consistent, high-quality customer experiences and drive innovation.

Innovating ahead of the market with OTel, AI, and DEM

Innovation is at the core of New Relic’s success. In the last few months, New Relic has maintained its long track record of innovation by collaborating with NVIDIA to provide New Relic AI monitoring for applications built with NVIDIA NIM, launching the first integrated, AI-driven DEM solution and New Relic Pathpoint, and deepening its support for OpenTelemetry. These innovations provide businesses of all sizes the latest advancements needed to optimize the performance and reliability of digital applications. New Relic is delivering on its mission of making observability accessible to every business with the industry’s only true consumption pricing and natural language querying and analytics powered by its in-platform generative AI assistant, New Relic AI.

“We are pleased and honored by the consistent recognition of New Relic as a Leader in observability by Gartner,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “We feel it is validation of the value and trust our customers realize from New Relic including faster innovation, improved customer experience, and increased productivity.”

Recommended by 90% customers as their platform of choice:

New Relic is one of the most-rated observability vendors by customers on the Gartner Peer Insights™ platform. As of August 13, 2024, New Relic received an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.0 based on 1389 verified customers, with 90% willingness to recommend the platform. A high percentage (63%) of verified reviewers rate New Relic 5.0 stars for observability. Here is what a few of these customers said about New Relic:

Ensures system resilience and up to 100% uptime: “New Relic has been there for us through the ins and outs of sunsetting zabbix and the noise that it has brought, and replacing it with a holistic, data-driven observability and incident management policy, I cannot speak highly enough of how much they helped us along the road to a successful implementation, and it’s led to quarters at 100% uptime so far!” — Staff Platform Engineer – Healthcare and Biotech

“New Relic has been there for us through the ins and outs of sunsetting zabbix and the noise that it has brought, and replacing it with a holistic, data-driven observability and incident management policy, I cannot speak highly enough of how much they helped us along the road to a successful implementation, and it’s led to quarters at 100% uptime so far!” — Staff Platform Engineer – Healthcare and Biotech Delivers superior customer experiences: “Our organization’s observability journey centered in customer experience from zero to hero: New Relic as [a] vendor helped our company to establish true O11y.” — Principal Software Engineer – Travel & Hospitality

“Our organization’s observability journey centered in customer experience from zero to hero: New Relic as [a] vendor helped our company to establish true O11y.” — Principal Software Engineer – Travel & Hospitality Provides deeper insights via single view of both apps and infrastructure: “New Relic provides a holistic solution that goes above just APM monitoring. It provides deep insights into the health, performance, and behavior of applications and infrastructure. As a user, I like how much I can get from one tool, and it reduces dependency on multiple tooling to get reporting and metrics. The APM feature provides real-time data and insights and helps us to track down bottlenecks and optimize code with the help of the granular data provided.” — Sr Solution Architect – IT Services

“New Relic provides a holistic solution that goes above just APM monitoring. It provides deep insights into the health, performance, and behavior of applications and infrastructure. As a user, I like how much I can get from one tool, and it reduces dependency on multiple tooling to get reporting and metrics. The APM feature provides real-time data and insights and helps us to track down bottlenecks and optimize code with the help of the granular data provided.” — Sr Solution Architect – IT Services Maximizes value with a flexible consumption model: “The evolution of their pricing model has been noteworthy, transitioning to a more flexible consumption-style approach, enabling us to pay for the precise services utilized. The implementation of New Relic surpassed our initial expectations, streamlining the execution of our observability project and accelerating our project timeline. A pivotal factor that significantly enriched our overall experience was the unwavering dedication and transparency demonstrated by our New Relic Senior Account Executives. Their tireless efforts in developing precise cost projections, facilitating conversations with subject matter experts, championing our cause during contract negotiations, and consistently maintaining open lines of communication showcased their commitment to our success.” — Senior Manager, Infrastructure Engineering – Hardware

To learn more, download a copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms and read the blog post.

Gartner Disclosure(s)

