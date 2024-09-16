New Relic’s Best-of-Breed Observability Platform Unifies Monitoring Across the Entire SAP Landscape

Hyderabad, India September 16, 2024: New Relic, the intelligent observability platform, announced its support for RISE With SAP to help enterprises accelerate and future-proof cloud transformation. In close partnership with SAP, New Relic offers a best-of-breed observability solution—New Relic Monitoring for SAPⓇ Solutions—that unifies monitoring across the entire SAP landscape. As the only observability platform with a built-in agentless SAP integration, New Relic provides one-step observability and out-of-the-box functionality, simplifying deployment. These innovations enable SAP customers to build an end-to-end observability practice, reducing business process interruptions, improving efficiency, and enhancing customer experience.

Ninety-nine of the world’s 100 largest companies use SAP to reach agility at scale and accelerate value across hundreds of critical processes across SAP and non-SAP systems, such as quote-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and many others. Interruptions in SAP or connected systems can impact product delivery and revenue, making unified observability crucial. “Complex IT architectures require technological solutions that assess an entire IT landscape to provide real-time context-aware insights that span providers, technologies, and locations,” said Principal Analyst Carlos Casanova in “Start With The Right Strategy And Approach For AIOps And Observability For IT Operational Insights,” Forrester Research, Inc., January 17th, 2024. New Relic offers comprehensive visibility across SAP and non-SAP applications, allowing IT teams to detect and resolve issues before they impact the business. With its intelligent insights, New Relic helps enterprises prevent interruptions and ensure smooth operations.

New Relic provides a single pane of glass across SAP and non-SAP applications

SAP environments are complex and growing, with often hundreds of systems, including SAP applications based on ABAP, HANA, BTP, JAVA, and SaaS-based technologies, as well as hybrid cloud and on-premise deployments. Enterprises need unified monitoring across these applications, infrastructure, end-user experience, and business process flows. New Relic’s AI-driven, intelligent platform fills the monitoring gap by providing a single pane of glass view that offers deep insights, holistic, real-time visibility, powerful visualizations, and ease of configuration, ensuring smooth operations and faster issue resolution. Its platform brings stakeholders from across the organization together to access insights, including SAP BASIS, IT support, SREs, SAP Application Support teams, developers, and executives.

New Relic supports RISE With SAP to unify monitoring across cloud and on-premise environments

As enterprises migrate from on-premise to the cloud, they need observability across their environments to compare their performance. New Relic monitors both on-premise and RISE With SAP deployments, accelerating enterprises’ transformation to the cloud and enabling A/B testing and comparison. By providing a single source of truth, enterprises using New Relic gain holistic visibility across their estate. This visibility extends through its SAP integration into the infrastructure layers of the RISE deployment, and provides potential correlations in root cause analysis, ultimately reducing business process interruptions.

Only built-in, agentless solution provides one-step observability for easy implementation

SAP customers avoid installing unknown agents in their production systems due to concerns about system impact and the desire for a faster setup. New Relic addresses these needs with the only built-in agentless SAP integration for one-step observability right out of the box. The SAP ABAP Certified agentless connector enhances telemetry data for immediate use with visualizations. The unified and vertically integrated approach delivers turnkey dashboards, traces, anomaly detection, and alerts for SAP and non-SAP systems, unlike other solutions that rely on third-party agents. By consolidating telemetry in one place, New Relic ensures faster detection and root-cause resolution, improving system reliability and supporting critical business processes.

“SAP powers some of the world’s most iconic companies in India. From supply chain management, financial operations, and customer experience, these industry leaders rely on SAP for core business processing, and any disruption can have immediate and far-reaching impacts,” said New Relic Field Chief Technology Officer for Asia Pacific and Japan Peter Marelas.

Marelas added, “That is why we have introduced New Relic Monitoring for SAPⓇ Solutions. This equips every SAP customer with advanced, intelligent observability; ensuring smooth operations and deep insights for continuous improvement. We are empowering enterprises to become more agile and scalable, while delivering sustainable growth and great digital experiences.”

The New Relic Monitoring for SAPⓇ Solutions is generally available as part of its all-in-one observability platform. Get started by contacting your New Relic account representative to schedule a demo. For more information, visit the landing page or blog post.