New Single “A Song To Sing” by Charles Tapp and Friends

Santa Rosa, CA, November 07, 2023: Independent music label Rudolf Music is releasing a new single and video that it believes will put smiles on faces. In a break from the last 4 years of an annual single release as Christmas, the Band, Charles Tapp is now releasing this solo effort with help from some friends.

Written by Charles Tapp to sing with his grandchildren Ashlyn, Miranda, and Wyatt, who are singing on the last two choruses. It was recorded on Father’s Day 2023. The video can be found on YouTube and audio at Amazon, Spotify, Apple, and other links listed at rudolfmusic.com.