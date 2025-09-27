New Store PMJ Jewels Grand Relaunch at Tirupati

Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya IAS inaugurated the new relaunched store

9-day Biggest Wedding and Half-Saree Jewellery Exhibition to be organized at the store

National, 27 Sep 2025 – PMJ Jewels, South India’s most loved fine jewellery brand, a name synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance today relaunched its new Tirupati store. The new store is also hosting a 9 day Biggest Wedding & Half-Saree Jewellery Exhibition till Oct 5th marking a momentous occasion for jewellery enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya IAS graced the event as chief guest and relaunched the Tirupati store along with Mr. Hyder Ali, AP State Head – PMJ Jewels, Kandakuri Aravind Kumar, PMJ Jewels, Cluster Manager, Chandra Babu, PMJ Jewels Tirupati Store Manager in the august presence of their customers. With the relaunch of this new store, PMJ Jewels marks its presence of more than 40+ stores in four states in India.

PMJ Jewels takes immense pride in unveiling the revamped Tirupati store, a space that harmoniously blends tradition with contemporary aesthetics. The redesigned store promises an immersive shopping experience, showcasing an extensive collection of handcrafted jewellery that includes wide variety of designs such as Temple jewellery, antique gold necklaces and vadyanams, bridal jewellery sets, half saree and occassion based jewellery across diamonds and coloured gemstones, special and wide variety of jewellery in kundan, polki and jadau styles. PMJ Jewels Tirupati Store offers great offerings across lightweight and daily wear necklaces, earrings and rings too.

Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya IAS expressed her joy on relaunch and stated, “It’s truly an honour to be a part of PMJ Jewels’ Grand Relaunch at Tirupati and also announce the 9-day Biggest Wedding and Half-Saree Jewellery Exhibition at their new store. With sixty-plus years of brand legacy, PMJ has been honouring tradition and relationships that enable and ensure trust among its elite customers. The amalgamation of tradition and aesthetics in the redesigned Tirupati store is a testament to PMJ’s commitment to craftsmanship. The jewellery showcase in the exhibition reflects the brand’s dedication to creating pieces that are not just accessories but timeless expressions of art.”

Mr. Hyder Ali, AP State Head – PMJ Jewels and Mr. Kandakuri Aravind Kumar, PMJ Jewels, Cluster Manager stated, “We are delighted to announce the grand relaunch of our Tirupati store. PMJ Jewels has always been dedicated to creating timeless pieces that celebrate the beauty of every moment. The redesigned store and the exhibition aim to offer our patrons an elevated and immersive jewellery shopping experience.”

Mr. Chandra Babu, PMJ Jewels Tirupati Store Manager said, “As we unveil our latest creations and showcase our exquisite designs in our Biggest Wedding and Half-Saree Jewellery Exhibition, we invite our valued customers to explore the artistry and craftsmanship that define PMJ Jewels. Each piece tells a unique story, and we are excited to be a part of our customers’ special moments.”

PMJ Jewels has been a bespoke luxury fine jewellery, with a reputation of providing enduring quality, personalized service and expert guidance to customers looking for unique and exquisite gifts of love. The brand is committed to quality and customer trust aiming to offer greater transparency with their diamond testing machines (DTMs) installed at the brand’s stores. Known for its unmatched range in diamond wedding jewellery, PMJ is known to craft the finest and most unique jewellery pieces for our clients that become part of the family heirloom.

Each piece at the exhibition is hand-made by experienced Karigars, and comes with the PMJ guarantee of craftsmanship, value and unique design sensibilities. Many renowned celebrities and loyal customers are expected to attend the wedding exhibition.