New Sunny Cooking Oil film captures the heart-warming mother – child bond and the spirit of togetherness through the joyous moments and emotions of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai, 25 August 2025: International Sunny Cooking Oil has launched a moving Ganesh Chaturthi film that pays tribute to the many ways India welcomes ‘Bappa’ home. Titled “Letter to Bappa,” the three-minute film unfolds through the journey of a young girl traveling from city to village, experiencing the blissful emotions of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The narrative culminates in the child writing a heartfelt note to ‘Bappa’. This letter becomes the emotional anchor, embodying how every family, in its own way, expresses devotion and love. The film seamlessly ties back to Sunny Oil’s proposition of Life Aapki, Recipe Aapki., highlighting how every celebration comes alive around the joy of food. From family feasts to festive spreads, Sunny becomes part of the shared tables where moments turn into memories, adding its touch of taste and care to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Milind Pingle, CEO – Consumer Products Division at Frigorifico Allana Pvt. Ltd., the makers of Sunny Oil, said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that brings families together, and food is at the centre of every celebration. With our film, we wanted to capture that spirit — the laughter, the togetherness, and the joy of sharing a meal. At Sunny, we believe great taste and good health go hand in hand, and this film is our way of celebrating that harmony during the festive season.”

Dorothy Rebello, Co-founder, AlphaX, added:“This film is personal, inspired by moments with my daughter during Ganesh Chaturthi. The way children see Bappa with wonder and unfiltered love became the heart of the story. We wanted to capture that honesty so the film feels human, relatable, and rooted in everyday celebrations.”



International Sunny Cooking Oil is an integral part of any festive celebration from fond memories of preparing modaks to nostalgic festive recipes or creating fond memories and family bonds over meals. The film shows how the brand belongs at the heart of everyday life and celebrations, closing on its enduring promise of Life Aapki, Recipe Aapki.