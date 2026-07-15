New Urea Policy 2026: Government Aims to Strengthen Fertiliser Supply Chain

July 15: The Union Cabinet has approved the National Urea Investment Policy 2026, a major initiative aimed at boosting domestic fertiliser production and strengthening India’s agricultural supply chain.

The policy is designed to encourage investment in the urea manufacturing sector, expand production capacity, and reduce the country’s dependence on imported fertilisers. It is expected to support long-term fertiliser security while ensuring a steady supply of urea for farmers.

Officials said the new framework will help create a more favourable environment for investments in the fertiliser industry by promoting modern technologies, improving efficiency, and encouraging expansion of existing facilities.

The initiative comes as part of the government’s broader efforts to enhance self-reliance in critical sectors and ensure timely availability of essential agricultural inputs. Increased domestic production of urea is expected to benefit farmers by improving supply stability and supporting agricultural productivity.

The policy is also expected to generate employment opportunities, promote industrial growth, and contribute to the development of a stronger fertiliser manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

With the approval of the National Urea Investment Policy 2026, the government aims to build a more resilient fertiliser sector and strengthen India’s journey towards greater self-sufficiency in agricultural inputs.