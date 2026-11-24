NEW YORK, Nov. 24 — Newegg (Newegg Commerce, Inc., NASDAQ: NEGG), a global leader in computer and technology products, today announced the opportunity for customers to join Newegg at the 2026 Holiday Showcase at the Intel Experience Store at 529 Fifth Avenue this holiday season. From Nov. 22 through Nov. 30, Newegg and its in-house gaming PC brand ABS will host a hands-on showcase offering visitors the chance to get behind the wheel of a motion racing simulator, play on ABS gaming PCs powered by the ABS-exclusive Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 260K processor, and try the latest Intel-powered laptops and handhelds. Visitors can also pick up an exclusive promo code to use on Newegg.com.

“Most people know Newegg and our ABS gaming PCs through a screen, so being on Fifth Avenue during Black Friday week gives us a chance to meet builders and gamers face to face,” said Steven Chien, Vice President of Product Management at Newegg. “Together with Intel, we’ve brought Newegg’s parts, the systems, and our team into one place, so anyone can sit down, try a build, and find the right PC to give or keep this holiday season.”

“During the holiday season, the Intel Experience Store operates much like your favorite social feed—there’s always something new and exciting happening every hour on the showroom floor,” said Vana Ghazarian, Global Marketing Manager at Intel. “Whether shoppers are getting hands-on with AI and gaming PCs, stepping into the Intel McLaren Performance Garage, or building with Newegg during PC Builder Week, our dynamic partner showcases and real-time social amplification let everyone experience how Intel elevates work, play, and creativity.”

What to see at the Newegg showcase

The ABS-exclusive Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 260K: Visitors can see and play on ABS gaming PCs powered by this limited-availability Intel processor, which is offered only in ABS systems.

Motion racing: The showcase features a premium, full-size Apevie AS3 racing simulator, a motion rig that moves with every turn, bump, and brake on the track, putting visitors in the driver’s seat for a race they can feel as well as see.

DIY components station: Visitors can see CPU and motherboard builds from ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI up close.

Gaming desktop setups: Desktop stations come paired with monitors and peripherals from ASUS, MSI, STORMCRAFT PC, and Thermaltake.

Gaming laptops and handhelds: Visitors can try gaming laptops from ABS, Acer, ASUS, and MSI, along with ONEXPLAYER handheld gaming PCs.

Visiting the showcase

Where: Intel Experience Store, 529 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10173

When: Nov. 22 through Nov. 30, 2026

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. daily; closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26

Admission: Free and open to the public

Shoppers who can’t make it to Fifth Avenue can still explore the products on display through Newegg’s Intel Event Store page. Anyone can also enter the Intel Core Ultra 270K Plus PC Giveaway at Newegg.com/IntelHolidayGiveaway for a chance to win a custom gaming PC built with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 270K Plus processor and Intel Arc B580 graphics. And with the showcase landing during Black Friday week, they can find even more savings on gaming PCs, components, and peripherals with Newegg’s Black Friday deals at Newegg.com.