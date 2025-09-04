NextGen GST Reforms to Boost MSMEs, Simplify Compliance, and Power #ViksitBharat Vision

CA Neha Beriwala, Partner, S K Patodia & Associates LLP

“The #NextGenGST reforms mark a pivotal step in reshaping India’s consumption and production landscape. Lower GST rates on food, dairy, textiles, handicrafts, and renewable energy inputs will ease input costs and strengthen MSME margins, while exporters and manufacturers will benefit from faster refunds that unlock stuck working capital.

The simplified GST registration, effective November 1, 2025, is set to boost participation of micro suppliers and e-commerce sellers, broadening the tax base and lowering compliance barriers. The operationalisation of GSTAT will further ensure quicker, more structured dispute resolution. Together, these measures are expected to improve liquidity across MSME supply chains and enhance rural consumption.

At the same time, sectors facing higher rates—such as tobacco and pan masala—must recalibrate pricing strategies, and businesses at large will need to upgrade invoicing and ERP systems to remain compliant. Overall, these reforms promise to enhance ease of doing business, powering India’s growth story and the vision of #ViksitBharat.”