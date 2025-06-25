NIC Announces New Board Appointments to Guide Greater Access and Choice for Older Adults

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) appointed four new members to its board of directors. The new members will guide the organization as it continues its role supporting informed decision-making and responsible growth in the industry.

The new directors are:

Leigh Ann Barney— president & CEO, Trilogy Health Services

president & CEO, Trilogy Health Services John Cochrane— president & CEO, HumanGood

president & CEO, HumanGood Tom Cassels— managing director, Manatt Health Strategies

managing director, Manatt Health Strategies John Lariccia—CEO, WelcomeHome Software

Susan Barlow (co-founder and managing partner, Blue Moon Capital Partners, LP) will continue to serve as chair of the board. She is joined on the executive committee by Kenneth Segarnick (CEO, Harmony Senior Services) who becomes the vice chair. John Rijos (co-founder and operating partner, Chicago Pacific Founders) becomes the second vice chair. Imran Javaid (managing director, BMO) remains treasurer and is joined by Matt Ruark (senior vice president, KeyBank) as assistant treasurer. Lynne Katzmann (founder & CEO, Juniper Communities) is now secretary, and Bre Grubbs (partner & chief strategy officer, LeisureCare) will continue to serve as assistant secretary.

“NIC’s new board members will help us move the needle on critical topics like integrating health and healthcare in communities and activating the latest AgeTech innovations to improve efficiencies and outcomes for older adults,” said Barlow. “Their diversity of perspectives will reinforce NIC’s foundational role in the industry and help shape senior housing and care during a pivotal time in the sector’s evolution.”

The board appointments come as senior housing is at a historic inflection point, driven by surging demand and low supply. NIC remains committed to providing the transparency and insights sector participants rely on to make informed decisions.