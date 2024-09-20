NIFTEM Celebrates Major Milestones with MoUs at World Food India 2024

New Delhi, 20 September 2024: The third edition of World Food India 2024 was inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam, showcasing the evolving landscape of the global food industry. Among the key participants, the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli, emerged as a leader in food science and technology, signing several significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

The event was attended by Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, Hon’ble Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ms. Anita Praveen, Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), and Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director of NIFTEM, alongside representatives from leading corporates.

Shri Bittu emphasized the critical role of partnerships in tackling the challenges of the global food industry. “As the global food industry continues to evolve, food security, sustainability, and innovation are paramount. It is vital that we build strong partnerships across the industry. World Food India 2024 presents a unique platform to address these challenges,” he said.

NIFTEM-K has already made strides by signing MoUs with major corporates, including Tetra Pak, Hexagon Nutrition Ltd., LT Foods Ltd., Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Tirupati Life Sciences Ltd., Sahyadri Farms, Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL), and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. These collaborations are expected to drive innovation, enhance entrepreneurship, and promote sustainable practices in India’s food sector.

Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi celebrated the event’s success, announcing, “Today is a great day for NIFTEM. We have signed 8 MoUs, completed 2 technology transfers, and launched a new product.”

With these achievements, NIFTEM continues to strengthen its role in fostering innovation and creating a more resilient and sustainable food processing industry for the future.