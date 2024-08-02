NIIT Limited Announces Q1 FY25 (April-June 2024) Results

New Delhi, August 02, 2024: NIIT Limited (Ticker Symbol: NIITLTD), a leading skills & talent development corporation, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

During the quarter, the company recorded Net Revenue of Rs. 825 million, up 32% YoY and up 11% QoQ. EBITDA margin was near breakeven vs negative 10% in corresponding quarter last year. Profit After Tax was Rs. 78 million as compared to Rs. 22 million in Q1 FY24.

The growth was driven by expansion in number of customers across private banks, GCCs, Tier II GSIs and large Indian Enterprises. All round growth in the business led by 94% YoY growth in BFSI and Other programs and Technology programs up 13% YoY. BFSI & Other programs contributed 34% of revenue in the quarter.

The results were taken on record at the Board of Directors meeting held on August 2, 2024.

Vijay K Thadani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT Limited, commented “We are pleased with continued growth and recovery in the business despite the challenging environment. This progress stems from growth in the BFSI sector and Indian Enterprises and our increased penetration across GCCs and Tier II GSIs. The company has been making investments to expand our capability and reach. With green shoots visible in IT hiring, we expect these investments to further accelerate growth for the company.”

During the quarter, the company appointed Pankaj Jathar as the new Chief Executive Officer. Pankaj brings in over 25 years of expertise and experience in leading global corporations in eCommerce, consulting and technology solutions, including Accenture and Amazon.

In the quarter, the company also launched its advanced technology programs including specialized programs for Digital Architects aimed at senior technology leaders in GSIs & GCCs. In addition, the company rolled out a unique initiative to help large Indian Enterprises adopt GenAI across their organizations.

Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman and Co-Founder, NIIT Group, said, “NIIT continues to do pioneering work in creating future-ready talent across pivotal job roles in Technology & BFSI sectors. I am particularly excited about our initiative to help large Indian Enterprises adopt GenAI to achieve competitive advantage.”

Other Highlights: