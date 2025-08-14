Nine Dine at Jio World Drive Brings the World to Your Plate with the Global Street Food Festival

Mumbai, 14 August 2025: This August, take your taste buds on a whirlwind trip around the globe no passport required! Nine Dine, the elegant dining destination at Jio World Drive, is set to host the latest edition of the Global Street Food Festival, from 15th to 24th August, bringing together irresistible flavours from across continents.

For a limited time, Nine Dine’s celebrated renowned F&B partners are serving specially curated street food menus, joined by three exciting new culinary participants making this edition more indulgent than ever. Whether you’re craving the spice of India, the umami of Asia, the zest of Mexico, or the comfort of American classics, you’ll find it all plated to perfection in the heart of the city.

From Lebanese Adana Chicken Kebab at Arbab to Indigo Deli’s iconic Granny’s Chicken Burger, from Kofuku’s Instagram-worthy Avocado Pizza to Neel’s decadent Truffled Butter Chicken Mughlai Paratha, every dish is a passport stamp to a new culinary adventure. Think Kutchi Dabeli from Spiceopedia, Chicken Kolhapuri Tacos from Bombay Taco Co., indulgent Mutton Biryani from Project Biryani Kolkata, and artisanal ice creams from Bina’s Fresh Batch for the perfect sweet ending.

Participating restaurants and their signature highlights include: Arbab – Hummus Beruity with Kafta Balls, Adana Chicken Kebab, Yammy Falafel Cheese; Indigo Deli – Peri Peri Onion Rings, Granny’s Chicken Burger, Chicken Corn Dogs; Grandmama’s Café – Chicken Club Sandwich, Pesto Basilico Pasta; Kofuku – Avocado Pizza, Mayasi Tamago, Spicy Ramen Chicken; Neel – Soya Keema, Truffled Butter Chicken Mughlai Paratha; Spiceopedia – Kutchi Dabeli, Madurai Podi Vada Pav; Asian Bistro by HOM – Pad Thai Noodles, Kolkata Style Chicken; Bombay Taco Co. – Chicken Kolhapuri Tacos, Churros; Project Biryani Kolkata – Chicken Biryani, Mutton Biryani, Egg Roll; and Bina’s Fresh Batch Ice-Cream – artisanal ice-creams.

A Celebration for All the Senses

With vibrant plating, global aromas wafting through the air, and the chic ambience of Nine Dine, this festival is not just a meal—it’s a gourmet experience. It’s the perfect way to savour diverse street food cultures while enjoying the sophisticated setting of one of Mumbai’s most stylish dining destinations.

Date: 15th – 24th August

Time: 11 AM onwards

Location: Nine Dine, Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai

Step in for a feast of global flavors and walk away with your heart and belly full because the Global Street Food Festival at Nine Dine is serving up irresistible tastes from around the world for a limited time only.