Ninjacart Elevates Workforce Capabilities with State-of-the-Art Bengaluru Corporate Office

Bangalore, November 13, 2023: Ninjacart, India’s leading agri-startup that leverages technology and data to organize the agriculture ecosystem, has unveiled a major expansion by inaugurating its new corporate office at Helios Business Park, Bengaluru. The state–of–the–art corporate facility covers over 36,000 square feet and has a seating capacity of more than 1000. The company’s strategic expansion is a direct result of its rapid growth, driven by the goal of surpassing Rs 4,000+ crore in GMV for FY 2024. Furthermore, the company’s evolving business model now encompasses new verticals, including commerce and fintech, alongside its core fulfilment operations. Currently, Ninjacart has a 1300+ strong team of dedicated professionals.



This office has been meticulously designed to reflect Ninjacart’s brand values, centred around customer centricity and the noble mission of ‘Better Lives for Every Agri Citizen.’ Furthermore, the office has adopted a unique transformation strategy through an Agile POD structure, promoting collaboration among cross-functional teams to address shared challenges and common goals. This strategic shift aims to enhance collaboration, stimulate innovation, and drive results throughout the organisation, ultimately advancing its strategic operations.

Kartheeswaran K K, CEO & Co-Founder of Ninjacart, shared his enthusiasm for the company’s expansion, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new corporate office in the vibrant city of Bengaluru. Ninjacart’s journey has been one of relentless innovation, and this expansion is a testament to our commitment to growth and collaboration. As we evolve our business with new verticals in commerce and fintech, this office space will be a hub of creativity and innovation, fostering a culture where ideas are not just celebrated but brought to life. We firmly believe that our new office will play a pivotal role in driving the ‘Better Lives for Every Agri Citizen’ mission that lies at the core of Ninjacart. In an era of downsizing trends, we embrace the opportunity to grow, increasing our team size and enhancing our ability to make a meaningful impact throughout the agricultural value chain.”

The new office premise provides multiple contemporary collaboration spaces, a state–of–the–art training room, brainstorm zones, formal and informal meeting rooms and phone booths, all geared towards fostering innovation and product development in agri-tech aligned seamlessly with the preferences of its employees. It also provides a gym, cafeteria, gaming zone, and collaborative spaces that promotes health and wellness for employee well-being and productivity. Notably, it includes gender-neutral washrooms, wellness rooms for breastfeeding, reserved parking for disabled and expectant mothers, and an on-site crèche. The business park also provides access to sports facilities for physical activities.



The office interiors embody the company’s brand ethos and lays a strong emphasis on sustainability, seamlessly integrating with its natural surroundings through a green concept. By incorporating diverse themes, Ninjacart has created a dynamic, eco-friendly, and employee-focused workspace using recycled wood, abundant natural light, green elements, and improved air quality.

The expansion of Ninjacart’s workforce in its new office is a testament to its growth and commitment to the agri-tech industry. By fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, Ninjacart aims to create products that will have a profound impact on all players in the agricultural value chain.