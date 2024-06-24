Nisarg Srishti Welfare Foundation and Palingo Foreign and Indian Languages Institute organised ‘Panel Discussion’ on Kabir Das Jayanti 2024

In a commendable effort to promote Indian literature and foster appreciation for the works of a literary giant, the Nisarga Srishti Welfare Foundation (NSW Foundation ) and the Palingo Foreign and Indian Language Institute (PFLII) joined forces to host a well-attended panel lecture commemorating Kabir Jayanti. The event brought together a distinguished panel of scholars and literary enthusiasts for a stimulating discussion that explored the life, works, and lasting influence of the revered 15th-century mystic poet Kabir. The event was promoted by Media Partner Neel Writes.

Setting the Stage for Scholarly Discourse:

The program commenced with welcome remarks from the gracious host, Dr Garima Kavathekar, Founder & Director of NSW Foundation . Dr. Kavathekar highlighted the foundation’s unwavering commitment to promoting Indian literature and its various forms. Following Dr. Kavathekar’s address, a respected moderator commenced the program with introductory comments that set the stage for insightful discussions to follow.

Insights from Renowned Scholars:

Dr. Iqbal Shaikh, Principal of Poona College, delivered the opening address. Dr. Shaikh’s presentation focused on the centrality of humanity in Kabir’s works. He emphasized the poet’s timeless message of compassion, social harmony, and the importance of recognizing the oneness of all beings.

Dr Mo Shakir Shaikh, Head of the Hindi Department at Poona College, then presented his analysis of Kabir’s poetry. Dr. Sheikh’s discourse delved into specific examples from Kabir’s couplets, illustrating the poet’s powerful use of language to convey complex social and spiritual themes. Shri Baba Sheikh, a Hindi Professor at Poona College, also shared his interpretations, enriching the discussion with his unique perspective on Kabir’s works.

A Deep Dive into Kabir’s Literary Legacy:

Dr. Nirmala Rajput, Professor of Hindi at SNDT College, presented a comprehensive lecture next. Dr. Rajput’s in-depth analysis explored various facets of Kabir’s literary contributions, including both his written works and the rich oral traditions associated with the poet. Her presentation offered the audience a well-rounded understanding of his enduring impact.

Creative Tributes:

The program also featured a captivating performance by humorist poet Mahendra Manik’s insightful and engaging poem that explored Kabir’s life and teachings, highlighting their enduring relevance in today’s world. Renowned poets Shri Nandkumar Mishra Aditya and Ved Smriti Kriti further enriched the event with their recitals of Kabir’s couplets in Maithili Bhojpuri. Their performances, accompanied by insightful commentary, brought Kabir’s words to life for the audience.

Resonance and Appreciation:

The program resonated deeply with the audience, evidenced by the enthusiastic response from attendees. Guests including Rajesh ji from Gujarat and journalist Sonu Kumar from Bihar expressed their appreciation for the program’s content and execution.

The event, which organically extended beyond its planned duration, served as a powerful testament to the enduring influence of Kabir’s words and the importance of preserving and promoting India’s rich literary heritage.

Looking Ahead: A Continued Commitment to Cultural Appreciation:

Dr. Garima Kavathekar concluded the program by expressing her sincere gratitude to all the participants, presenters, and guests. She reiterated NSWF’s unwavering commitment to cultural appreciation. Dr. Kavathekar pledged to organize similar events in the future, celebrating the vast and diverse landscape of literature across all languages. This commitment ensures that future generations will have the opportunity to engage with and appreciate the works of literary giants like Kabir, fostering a deeper understanding of India’s rich cultural heritage.