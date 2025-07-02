NMDC output soars 31% in Q1 Output, Highest-Ever June Volumes

Mumbai, 2 July 2025: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC Limited, has reported its highest-ever June month production since Inception. The company produced 3.57 MnT of iron ore in June 2025, registering a 5% growth over June 2024. It also achieved record sales of 3.58 MnT during the same period.

This robust performance sustained NMDC’s record-breaking momentum in Q1 FY26, delivering its best-ever first quarter with cumulative production of 11.99 MnT, a 31% increase over 9.19 MnT in Q1 FY25 and sales increasing to 11.51 MnT from 10.07 MnT marking a strong 14% year-on-year growth, the best ever Q1 sales.

Commenting on the performance, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, said: “Our performance this quarter reaffirms the strength of our strategy and our unwavering commitment to growth. We are steadily advancing towards our vision of achieving annual targets through a balanced approach. With resilience at our core and innovation as our lever, NMDC is well-positioned to lead the next phase of India’s mining and steel journey.”

In recent news, NMDC has opened its new international office in Dubai, UAE to strengthen its global presence. The Dubai office will serve as a strategic hub for NMDC, actively tracking developments in the mineral sectors across the MENA region, Africa, and Australia. This will enable real-time insights, faster decision-making and deeper engagement with international mining partners.