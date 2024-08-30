NMIMS MPSTME and Oakland University Sign MoU to Strengthen Academic and Research Collaboration

Mumbai, India-30th August 2024

NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) has entered into a significant partnership with Oakland University, USA, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 13th August 2024 to nurture collaboration in various academic and research areas.

The MoU signing ceremony commenced with an address by Dr. Anne Koteswararao, Dean of MPSTME, highlighting this collaboration’s practical benefits: “Our focus is on creating real opportunities for MBA Tech students, especially in fields like AI, data science, and computing engineering. This partnership will enable joint research, faculty exchanges, and more, ensuring our students gain valuable experience. However, the success of this MOU lies in its outcomes. Without tangible results, it remains just a piece of paper. We’re committed to making this collaboration meaningful and beneficial for our students.”

This strategic agreement between NMIMS MPSTME and Oakland University opens doors for extensive cooperation in various academic and research domains. The institutions have committed to facilitating student exchanges at both undergraduate and graduate levels, allowing students to benefit from international academic experiences. Faculty exchanges will also be encouraged, providing opportunities for teaching and collaborative research across both campuses. MoU promotes global transfer programs, dual degrees, joint research initiatives, and resource pooling for external funding.

The MoU also includes provisions for organizing joint conferences, workshops, and seminars, allowing students and faculty to share knowledge and research findings with their peers. One of the standout features of the collaboration is the capstone class, a semester-long, industry-sponsored project that offers students hands-on experience through real-world projects. Students will have the chance to spend one day a week on-site, working closely with industry professionals, which can lead to internships, Optional Practical Training (OPT) in the USA, and 100% job placements in Automotive, Healthcare, Financial, Accounting, and IT firms.

One of the key advantages highlighted about this partnership is the cost-effectiveness of the academic programs. The MS in Business Analytics (MSBA) and MS in Information & Technology Management (MSITM) programs, which are STEM-coded, can be completed in as little as 1 to 1.5 years, depending on the student’s prior education. Students will benefit from in-state tuition rates thanks to scholarships covering the difference between out-of-state and in-state tuition.

In addition, Oakland University will waive admission requirements such as the GRE, GMAT, and TOEFL exams, further lowering the barriers to entry for prospective students. This initiative aligns with NMIMS’s commitment to making high-quality education accessible to all.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from both institutions, including Dr. Vijayan Sugumaran, who expressed optimism about the future of this partnership: “This partnership between NMIMS and Oakland University opens a world of opportunities for both faculty and students. By nurturing collaboration across projects and exchange programs, we are setting the stage for a truly enriching academic experience. Students will benefit from our small class sizes, which ensure personalized attention, and the diverse professional avenues available in Southeast Michigan. Whether it’s through research, internships, or international projects, this agreement is designed to equip our students with the skills and connections they need to succeed globally.” The ceremony was then addressed by Ms. Meena Saxena, Director of International Linkages at NMIMS. In her remarks, Ms. Saxena highlighted, “The easiest part is signing a MoU, but the real challenge lies in what follows. This agreement stands out because Professor Vijay meticulously planned every detail beforehand, ensuring clarity on how it will be executed, including the exceptional offer of in-state tuition rates for our students – making this partnership truly beneficial.”

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks and a group photograph, symbolizing the unity and shared vision of NMIMS MPSTME and Oakland University as they go on board this exciting new venture together.