NMIT wins multiple accolades at Indian Karting Race 2024

Bengaluru, 05th November 2024: NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT), Bengaluru participated and won multiple accolades at the Indian Karting Race 2024, held at the Buddh International Circuit, Sports City, Greater Noida. The event was organized by ISIEINDIA in partnership with Galgotias University.

Team Trydan Motorsports unit of NMIT led by Dr. Harish Kumar L, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering secured 2nd runners-up (3rd place) in the Combustion Vehicle category at the Championship. The team won the Best Innovation Award and Future Award, based on three core criteria: Innovation and Engineering, where products are assessed for their technological uniqueness and functional creativity; Design and Aesthetics, evaluating user-friendly and visually appealing designs; and Impact and Market Potential, focusing on practical benefits, eco-friendly and relevance to future trends.

Judges provided positive feedback on the team’s kart, highlighting its effective blend of innovation and real-world impact. The eco-friendly, in-house-built bodywork, which combines fresh design with practical functionality, was particularly well-received, aligning with the expectations of experts in design and engineering. Along with that, Dr. Harish Kumar,Professor has received the Faculty Appreciation Award at the event.

Team Trydan is an student team from various engineering branches at NMIT, united by a passion for automotive design and technology.Competing nationally, they have earned awards like the Team Spirit and Inspiring Faculty Awards at the Solar Electric Vehicle Championship 2024, the Future Award at the Indian Karting Race 2023. Their work consistently demonstrates a commitment to engineering excellence and eco-friendly design. Team Trydan demonstrates their commitment to eco-friendly, innovative vehicle solutions and continuous engineering excellence.

The Indian Karting Race 2024 event drew participation from some of the brightest engineering minds, enabling them to take on real-world challenges, innovate, and excel. Teams from top engineering institutions across India battled in both combustion and electric vehicle categories, showcasing their technical expertise and driving skills to a nationwide audience. The event, a combination of engineering, motorsports, and hands-on learning, allowed students to develop, design, and race their own vehicles while applying the concepts they learned in classrooms to tangible outcomes.

The event was a prime example of collaboration between academia and industry, driving students to apply engineering theories in high-pressure environments. It also showcased the potential of ISIEINDIA’s commitment to promoting sustainable mobility and fostering innovation among India’s youth. The event provided students the opportunity to work on cutting-edge automotive technologies, develop advanced prototypes, and engage in fierce competition, leading to unparalleled growth in their skills and knowledge.