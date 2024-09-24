Noida International University successfully hosts the orientation programme for the Session 2024-25

Noida, 24 September 2024: Noida International University (NIU) hosted a successful Orientation Programme for the session 2024-25 at the Academic Block. The event warmly welcomed new students, introducing them to the university’s academic culture, values, and vibrant community.

The programme began with an introduction of dignitaries, followed by a traditional lamp lighting ceremony. A university video presentation created by the School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC) further welcomed attendees.

Key speakers included Dr. Vikram Singh, Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Uma Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor, and Dr. Mukesh Parashar, Registrar of Noida International University who provided guidance and motivation to the students. A motivational speech by Guest of Honor, IPS Shantanu Mukherjee, encouraged students to pursue excellence in their academic journey.

The event was enhanced by the presence of esteemed delegates from the Russian Centre of Science and Culture: Ms. Ekaterina Dynyak and Mr. Anar Isaev. They highlighted the importance of international partnerships and cultural exchange in education.

Further insights were shared by the Registrar’s Office and the Controller of Examinations, familiarizing students with academic processes. The Director of Training & Placement also discussed career development opportunities.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Aparna Sharma, Dean of the School of Liberal Arts, Noida International University followed by a photo session and lunch. Overall, the Orientation Day set a positive tone for the academic year ahead, equipping students with essential information about NIU’s support systems and academic framework.