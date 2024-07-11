Noise tunes up its headphone portfolio with Noise 4 wireless headphones; offers comfort beyond compare

India, 11th July 2024: Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, is set to double down on its audio category with the launch of its latest flagship wireless headphone, Noise 4. Designed for ultimate comfort, Noise 4 offers an impressive 70-hour playtime and advanced AI ENC, all encased in a Premium Finish and Ergonomic Fit. Ideal for audiophiles who prefer a non-stop audio experience, whether for entertainment, travel, or working from home, the Noise 4 delivers unparalleled comfort and exceptional sound quality. Launching tomorrow, these headphones will be a perfect choice promising a flagship experience while ensuring one stays immersed in the world of sound.

Talking about ergonomics, the Noise 4 Wireless Headphones offer a foldable design that complements the user’s lifestyle and use case preferences. Having sleek sizes, they are not just an audio accessory but a fashion statement as well. Featuring 40mm drivers, the headphones are engineered to deliver unmatched dynamic audio performance and powerful bass. Moreover, 70 hours of playtime on a single charge makes them a perfect companion for travel, work, or leisure. It also comes with AI-enhanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, ensuring a crystal-clear calling experience even in loud environments, allowing you to hear and be heard without any distortions. Whether one is commuting, working remotely, or simply relaxing, these headphones provide the comfort, sound quality, and reliability needed for any occasion.

The product further sports Instacharge™ technology that allows customers to enjoy up to 300 minutes of playtime with only 10 minutes of charging. Users can experience immersive gaming with exceptional precision with the headphone’s low Latency of up to 40ms. The Dual-Device Pairing lets consumers instantly connect with any of their gadgets – smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This feature would be incredibly useful for those working remotely. With a simple setup, users can effortlessly pair their headphones and dive straight into the captivating world of sound while multitasking.

On the other hand, the Noise 4 Wireless Headphones are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.4, offering enhanced connectivity, improved range, and faster transmission speeds. Crafted to endure an active lifestyle, they come with an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance, thereby making them a great companion for both fitness and outdoor adventures.