Novotel Mumbai International Airport is Now Green Key Certified

11th September 2024: Novotel Mumbai International Airport is proud to announce its recent achievement of the prestigious Green Key Certification from the Centre for Environment Education (CEE). This recognition solidifies Novotel’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable operations while providing exceptional guest experiences.

Green Key is a globally recognized eco-label that certifies businesses in the tourism and hospitality industry for their excellence in environmental management. It’s a voluntary program coordinated by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). With over 4,000 certified establishments in 60 countries, Green Key is the top standard for sustainability in this sector. To get Green Key certification, Novotel Mumbai International Airport went through a strict process, including a detailed environmental audit. This audit assessed the hotel’s practices in areas like environmental management, energy saving, waste management, water conservation, and other sustainable initiatives.

Novotel Mumbai International Airport is committed to sustainability. The hotel has implemented several initiatives to conserve water, reduce energy consumption, and minimize waste. These include a wastewater treatment plant, rainwater harvesting system, greywater reuse, solar power, energy-efficient lighting, elimination of single-use plastics, eco-friendly laundry detergents, digital room keys, natural light maximization, the use of compressed natural gas, and a focus on local and seasonal food.

At Novotel Mumbai International Airport, wastewater treatment plant, rainwater harvesting system, and reuse of greywater are a few practices that are already followed diligently and as per standards. To reduce energy consumption, the hotel uses solar power, and has energy-efficient lighting. The property is also cutting down on waste by eliminating single-use plastics and using eco-friendly laundry detergents. Additionally they have also adopted digital room keys to reduce plastic waste, designed the hotel to maximise natural light, usage of compressed natural gas, prioritise local and seasonal food, and are setting up an on-site bottling plant.