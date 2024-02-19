NP Digital Propels Client Success with the Acquisition of Creative Agency REBL House

India, 19th February 2024 – NP Digital, a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, has finalized the acquisition of creative and branding agency REBL House. This latest merger bolsters the agency’s in-house creative services and galvanizes the next era of integrated brand and performance marketing for its clients.

With this acquisition, NP Digital rounds out its unrivaled approach to end-to-end marketing, adding to its global team of solutions specialists, data analysts, and now a robust team of creative storytellers. The female-founded creative and branding agency launched in 2014 and grew the team of strategic creatives. REBL House now acts as the in-house creative division of NP Digital, providing brand development, influencer marketing, creative strategy and full-service video, photo, audio, and graphic & motion production. The enriched suite of solutions produces a higher caliber of marketing and captures a progressive advertising shift toward a synchronous blend of digital and traditional, forging stronger marketing outcomes in branding and performance.

“REBL House has an impressive creative portfolio of projects in partnership with brands like Marriott, Goli Nutrition, Hello Fresh and more,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Our organizations have undeniable synergies in culture, client fixation, and rapid growth as well as expertise that complement each other and solidify our leading approach to the forthcoming convergence of brand and performance.”

The integrated approach underscores the profound impact of this partnership. The merger and its unique blended agency model are announced with a creative campaign that humorously underscores the indispensable synergy between marketing and creative by illustrating the interdependence of simple, everyday elements.

“Uniting with NP Digital signifies a new era of marketing where brand entertainment meets performance, and the agencies that can coordinate end-to-end from creative strategy to analytical reporting are best equipped to drive meaningful results for clients,” said Alex Toulch, Founder and CEO of REBL House. “We’re excited for the new opportunities to intensify results that superior creative drives and offer this winning combination to celebrated brands around the world.”

In 2023 NP Digital received worldwide recognition from Campaign Magazine as Global Agency of the Year, Drum Awards for CNN Brasil, Search Engine Land Awards for Adobe, and on the global stage at MIPCOM Cannes Indian Pavilion for its creative work on Sanskriti. The joining of these two award-winning powerhouse agencies now gives rise to a new paradigm for marketing, where creativity and data-driven strategies are seamlessly integrated, empowering marketers to earn meaningful attention, balance short and long-term goals and maximize efforts in today’s ever-changing business landscape.

