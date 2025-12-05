NPCI International and ACLEDA Bank Plc. sign agreement to enable UPI & KHQR Acceptance in India & Cambodia

Chandigarh, Dec 05th: NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has announced a partnership with ACLEDA Bank Plc. the first publicly listed commercial bank in Cambodia. Acleda bank has been nominated as the operator for Cambodia’s national QR network, Bakong (KHQR) by National Bank of Cambodia and will work with NIPL to enable Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance across Cambodia and KHQR acceptance across India.

The partnership will offer Indian & Cambodian travellers the convenience of making QR code-based payments seamlessly across tourist attractions, restaurants, retail outlets and other establishments. Indian tourists in Cambodia will be able to use their UPI enabled apps to make merchant payments easily at more than 4.5 million KHQR merchant touch points. Similarly, Cambodian tourists in India will be able to scan more than 709 million UPI QRs to make merchant payments conveniently using their Cambodian payment apps. The collaboration will support businesses in both countries by offering a secure, interoperable, and frictionless payment experience via UPI and KHQR, significantly enhancing convenience for consumers in both markets.