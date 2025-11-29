NSE cuts Fin Nifty quantity freeze limit to 1,200 contracts effective Dec 1

Mumbai, Nov 29: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has revised the quantity freeze limit for Fin Nifty index derivatives, with the new limits coming into effect from December 1.

The freeze limit for Fin Nifty has been reduced to 1,200 contracts from the earlier level of 1,800.

The exchange announced the change in a circular issued on Friday, stating that the revision is based on the calculation methodology prescribed in its F&O consolidated circular dated April 30, 2025.

Under the updated framework, the maximum order size has been fixed at 600 contracts for Bank Nifty, 1,800 for Nifty, 1,200 for Fin Nifty, 2,800 for Midcap Nifty and 600 for Nifty Next 50.

These limits represent the highest number of contracts a trader can place in a single order.

Quantity freeze limits are an important safeguard used by exchanges to maintain market stability.

They are designed to prevent erroneous or unusually large orders that could create sudden volatility.

By capping the size of a single order, the exchange aims to reduce the risk of “fat finger” errors and ensure smooth trading in the derivatives segment.

If a trader tries to enter an order larger than the permitted limit, the system automatically rejects it.

Such orders can only be executed if brokers split them into smaller parts that fall within the prescribed ceiling.

The NSE reviews and revises these limits from time to time to keep them aligned with market conditions and trading patterns.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the exchange said that the number of unique trading accounts surpassed 24 crore this month — just under one year after it surpassed 20 crore mark in October last year.

The number of unique registered investors stood at 12.2 crore (as of October 31, 2025), having surpassed the milestone of 12 crore unique registered investors on September 22, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, individual investors, both direct participants and via mutual funds, now hold 18.75 per cent of NSE listed companies, marking a 22 year high.

–IANS