NTPC Partners with IRFU to Promote Rugby in India

New Delhi, September 20, 2025: NTPC Ltd., India’s largest integrated power utility, has entered into an agreement with the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) to support the promotion and development of rugby in India.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed by Shri V. Jayanarayanan, Chief General Manager (HR/CSR/LA/R&R), NTPC and Shri Gerald Prabhu, Hon. Secretary, IRFU. The programme aims to strengthen training, development, and capacity building of Indian Rugby teams, creating opportunities for young athletes to excel at national and international platforms.

Through this initiative, NTPC reaffirms its commitment to empowering youth and nurturing sporting talent. The collaboration with IRFU is a step towards broadening the scope of sporting disciplines supported by NTPC, ensuring wider participation and promoting a culture of fitness, teamwork, and excellence.

In addition to this new partnership, NTPC has also been actively supporting the growth of archery in India since 2018 and recently signed an agreement with the Archery Association of India (AAI) to extend financial support of ₹2,420 lakh over the next four years for the promotion and development of archery across the country.

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing one-fourth of the India’s power requirements and has an installed capacity of 83 GW, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity. The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, strengthening India’s Net Zero goals.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.

Along with power generation, NTPC has ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions. It has also participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union Territories.