NTPC wins 6 Awards in US based Brandon Hall Group HCM (Human Capital Management) Excellence Awards 2024

The US-based Brandon Hall Group announced the Winners of the coveted 2024 HCM (Human Capital Management) Excellence Awards® in an online broadcast held on 22nd August 2024. Now entering its 32nd year, the Brandon Hall Group™ Excellence Awards is the most prestigious awards program in the industry. Their HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.” The 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® showcased exceptional accomplishments in Human Capital Management. The awards recognized organizations that have truly excelled in their HCM strategies, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and employee development.

NTPC was the proud winner of the following 6 Awards (4 Gold Awards, 1 Silver Award, 1 Bronze Award):

Gold Award:

Area: Human Resource; Category – Best Benefits, Wellness and Well-Being Program Area: Leadership Development; Category – Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development Program Area: Leadership Development; Category – Best Talent Mobility Program Area: Learning and Development; Category – Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning

Silver Award:

Area: Talent Management; Category – Best Performance Management

Bronze Award:

Area: Learning and Development; Category – Best Competencies and Skill Development

The Awards were bestowed upon NTPC based on a rigorous judging process wherein the Applications were evaluated by an international panel of independent industry experts and senior analysts and executive team of the Brandon Hall Group. Awards are judged on the following criteria: Alignment to their business need and environment, Program design, functionality and delivery, Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity, Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era. For over 30 years, Brandon Hall Group™ has empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives.

NTPC has been in the forefront of adopting and institutionalizing progressive and best HR practices in a proactive manner, which have been recognized by various prestigious forums at national and international levels. Such awards recognize NTPC’s constantly evolving talent strategy and people practices based on the “People before PLF (Plant Load Factor)” approach that is in line with business and workforce requirements and works to create a meaningful environment that fosters business excellence. They signify NTPC’s unflinching commitment to achieving excellence in the development and management of human resources through continuous process improvements and engagement and learning and development opportunities.