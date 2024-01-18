NTT DATA Business Solutions is recognized as a Global Top Employer 2024

Bielefeld, Germany – January 18, 2024 – Today, NTT DATA Business Solutions announces that it has been recognized as a global Top Employer for 2024 by Top Employers Institute. This confirms the internationally operating SAP© consulting company as one of only 17 global Top Employers that place their employees at the center of their business activities and offer an outstanding working and development environment around the world.

“I am delighted that we have been honored as a global Top Employer. This recognition makes us particularly proud as it shows that we focus on the people working for us not just in selected countries but around the world. We are constantly striving to create a working environment that attracts, fosters, and retains talents. Our more than 15,000 employees in over 30 countries represent the foundation of our success and we want to enable them to develop their full potential with us,” said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and EVP NTT DATA, Inc.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more. The program has certified and recognized over 2,300 Top Employers in 122 countries/regions across five continents.

“Finding skilled IT workers has become more challenging in recent years. We are a continuously growing, globally operating company, permanently on the lookout for talents who want to enrich us with their personality, develop professionally, and work with us to strengthen our market position. As an employer, we are committed to creating an environment based on respect, development, and support. The Top Employer award shows that we are on the right path as a big team,” said Dieter Schoon, Executive Vice President Global People at NTT DATA Business Solutions.

Apart from the global recognition, the company has once again received numerous regional awards this year. The strategic orientation as a sustainable employer unites the entire NTT DATA Group, of which the SAP consulting company is a part. In addition to the global recognition, NTT DATA is proud to have received regional certifications as Top Employer 2024 in 29 countries in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America.