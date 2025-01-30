NTT DATA Unveils NTT DATA Technology Foresight 2025 report

Tokyo January 30, 2025: NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced the release of NTT DATA Technology Foresight 2025, its annual report highlighting the latest technology trends.

NTT DATA Technology Foresight 2025 leverages comprehensive, objective data collection to analyze current business landscapes that are thriving through the effective use of IT, providing a forward-looking guide for the industry.

This year’s edition emphasizes a broader global perspective in identifying trends and includes actionable recommendations based on the insights gathered.

Background

In today’s rapidly changing world with increasingly complex societal issues, formulating longer term strategies is vital to maintaining a presence in the global market. NTT DATA analyzes the current state of businesses that are using IT to achieve steady growth in such an environment and formulates NTT DATA Technology Foresight as a compass for the future.

Updates in NTT DATA Technology Foresight 2025

This year’s report, while maintaining the types of insights from previous editions, incorporates two new features.

1. Greater global perspective

With the strengthening of the Global One Team structure, this year’s report reflects the latest trends and on-site perspectives from regions around the world more than ever before, utilizing the characteristics of each region to derive trends with even greater precision.

2. From identifying trends to action guidelines

Instead of simply presenting trends as in previous editions, this year’s report incorporates proposals for next actions based on the identified trends. By presenting the specific steps businesses can take to link technology to outcomes, NTT DATA provides support to allow companies to move decisively forward even as the pace of change accelerates.

NTT DATA Technology Foresight 2025 Trends

NTT DATA Technology Foresight 2025 comprises five trends, each of which indicates the direction of change centered on technology, while considering the relationship between technology, business, and society. Each chapter introduces cutting-edge technologies and use cases, with proposals for specific approaches with an eye on the future, aiming for practical application in business.

NTT DATA’s Vision for the Future and Case Studies

NTT DATA uses the NTT DATA Technology Foresight report to envision the future together with its clients around the world, and develops the technologies and services needed to realize that future. The following are representative examples from 2024.

The development of “Smart AI Agent™” is improving the productivity of office workers and driving a shift to value-added operations

Enhanced internal communication through “digital human supervisors”

Broad-based support in the IT domain, from clarifying the current state of sustainability to proposals for improvement

Use of ultra-high-speed, low-latency, and low-power IOWN technology to realize specific strategies for distribution and cloud support for existing systems

Start of consulting services for financial institutions to support the transition to post-quantum cryptography

Going forward, NTT DATA Technology Foresight will continue to contribute to new business creation and the transformation of society.