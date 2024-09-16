Nurse Lynx Welcomes Colleen Agate as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer

Westminster, MD, September 16, 2024 –Nurse Lynx, the innovative healthcare staffing platform transforming how healthcare providers connect with qualified professionals, proudly announces Colleen Agate as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Colleen’s extensive experience in marketing, technology, and business strategy bolsters the leadership team as Nurse Lynx continues its expansion in the healthcare sector.

Colleen Agate’s background includes leading strategic initiatives that drive brand growth and enhance customer engagement. Her ability to integrate marketing strategies with technology has been pivotal in transforming businesses across industries. With a focus on leveraging data to inform business decisions, Colleen’s expertise will support Nurse Lynx in scaling operations and optimizing user experience.

As a certified Business Relationship Management Professional (BRMI) and with a Master’s Certificate in Project Management, Colleen brings strong leadership in fostering collaborations and executing efficient project management. Her hands-on, results-driven approach and commitment to relationship-building ensure strategic roadmaps are effectively implemented, driving business growth and partnership development.

Judith Walker, CEO and Founder of Nurse Lynx, said, “We are thrilled to have Colleen on board as we enter a new phase of growth. Her strategic leadership in marketing and technology will be invaluable as we continue to expand Nurse Lynx and provide innovative staffing solutions to healthcare providers.”

As CMO, Colleen Agate will spearhead marketing initiatives focused on brand awareness, user engagement, and market expansion. Nurse Lynx is confident that her strategic vision will advance the company’s mission to revolutionize healthcare staffing by delivering efficient, tech-driven solutions to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.