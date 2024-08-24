NuSirt Health Launches LEUSIX Dietary Supplement into the Rapidly Growing GLP-1 Companion Product Market

Harpers Ferry, WV, August 24, 2024 –NuSirt Sciences, Inc. d/b/a NuSirt Health today announced that it has launched its innovative dietary supplement, LEUSIX™, for weight management and cardiometabolic health.

For more information, and to order, please visit www.nusirthealth.com.

LEUSIX™, a combination of the essential amino acid, leucine, in patented proprietary proportions with Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), is based on NuSirt’s discovery that leucine unexpectedly and synergistically amplifies cardiometabolic benefits of supplements like Vitamin B6, resveratrol, NMN, NR and berberine, and drugs like metformin and sildenafil.

Human clinical data published in peer-reviewed scientific journals showed ~300 extra calories burned per day, ~2” reduction in waist circumference at Day 28 and ~9% weight loss with lean body mass preservation at Month 6, with modest lifestyle modifications, among those taking LEUSIX™. The treatment cohort also showed improved markers of oxidative and inflammatory stress, including reduction in insulin resistance of ~40%.

In a randomized controlled trial in obese dogs, those on LEUSIX™ lost ~22% body weight and body fat in 12 weeks without caloric restrictions, which supports administration (e.g., in pill pockets) to overweight dogs.

LEUSIX™ could be a complement to or first line substitute for GLP-1 obesity drugs, which induce caloric restriction via feelings of satiety, and thus do not discriminate between weight loss from fat or lean body mass. In contrast, LEUSIX™ metabolically redirects excess energy from fat cells to skeletal muscle, thereby preserving lean body mass, without impacting enjoyment of food.