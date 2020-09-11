Nutrafy and Wolfson Brands partner to bring global wellness products to India

New Delhi, 11 September 2020: Wolfson Brands, Global leaders in health and fitness supplements, has partnered with Nutrafy India to grow footprint in the Indian subcontinent. This partnership will see Nutrafy pave the way in India for Wolfson’s Globally acclaimed & top-selling health, sports nutrition and beauty brands. The strategic investment/deal between Wolfson Brands & Nutrafy. is estimated over $5MN.

Wolfson Brands has been working with a mission to introduce ‘brands that inspire change’ since 2005. The journey has seen the company expand internationally with offices in the UK, Germany and the US and a brand umbrella of over 40 pioneering products.

Stewart Lochrie, CEO of Wolfson Brand’s comments ‘’As a challenger, our aim has always been to positively disrupt the wellness, sports nutrition and health market we see today. Over the last 15 years, we have worked alongside leading nutritionists and formulators to launch forward-thinking products that are recognised for results.’’

’’India is a very exciting market & interestingly there is a large gap there for quality, high performance and trusted Sports Nutrition, Health and Beauty brands. We are delighted to introduce our award-winning brands to the market through Nutrafy’’.

Delhi-NCR based Nutrafy will have the exclusive rights for the distribution and e-commerce growth strategy, launch campaigns, affiliate marketing and working with local agencies across social and media campaigns in India.

Tarang Bhargava, Founder Nutrafy, comments,‘’ Wolfson Brands are a leading player in the Sports Nutrition and Health field Globally, their commitment to launch scientifically-backed products will fill a void of trustable & reliable brands in the segment in the Indian market’’.

Over the coming months, Wolfson’s globally acclaimed brands including CrazyBulk, Battle Ready Fuel and PhenQ are expected to announce their launch in India.

Tarang further adds ‘’We are very excited to launch Wolfson Brands under Nutrafy. Exciting times ahead.”

Most recently Wolfson Brands launched Battle-Ready Fuel – the multi-award-winning mind, body and nutrition brand founded by SAS Who Dares Wins Stars Foxy and Ollie Ollerton which carries a 360-degree approach to fitness and health.

Nutrafy was founded by serial entrepreneur and Investor Tarang Bhargava of India’s leading award-winning affiliate network commission which he founded in 2008.