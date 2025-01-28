Nuvoco Embarks on Crafting a Unique Experience at Maha Kumbh 2025 through its Sarthi Initiative, Reinforcing Its Commitment to the Channel Partners and influencers

Mumbai, January 28, 2025: Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, India’s fifth-largest cement group in terms of capacity is proud to announce its participation in the Maha Kumbh 2025, India’s largest spiritual gathering in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This initiative is designed to provide an enhanced experience for devotees and valued Channel partners, including dealers, sub-dealers, and influencers through strategic engagements & personalized services.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj holds exceptional significance due to its occurrence after a 144-year cycle, making it a once-in-a-lifetime event. This year the mela is expected to host over 40 crore attendees from across the globe.

As part of the Maha Kumbh initiative, Nuvoco Sarthi, is specially designed programme that includes exclusive lounges, branded e-rickshaws, and dedicated support staff to assist Nuvoco’s channel partners and influencers visiting the gathering that sprawls across 10,000-acre event premises.

The Sarthi initiative requires participants to register by scanning the QR code displayed on posters at Nuvoco’s dealer outlets or through the loyalty app to access its services. Upon submitting their details through the linked registration form, participants will receive a personalised follow-up call for evaluation, and upon confirmation, they will receive additional information regarding the initiative. Registered visitors can avail of wellness services, locker facilities, exclusive parking, and refreshment amenities for a seamless and comfortable experience at Maha Kumbh.

Chirag Shah, Head of Marketing, Innovation, and Sales Excellence, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., stated, “The Maha Kumbh Mela represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Nuvoco to engage with our partners and the broader community. As a company deeply rooted in India, we understand the sentiments and cultural significance of this historic gathering. Through personalised experiences and a strong brand presence, we aim to enhance our relationships across our key stakeholders and extend our gratitude for the trust placed in us by the community at large.”

With customer centricity as the pillar of Nuvoco’s initiatives, we will include comprehensive support for devotees with On-site wellness services, guided assistance by Nuvoco Captains, and safety measures such as identification bands for children and elders to provide a hassle-free and secure environment during the gathering. The Nuvoco Sarthi initiative promises to leave a lasting impact with its unique offerings with a distribution of over 10,000 Nuvoco Sarthi kits.

Through thoughtfully curated engagements, Nuvoco is set to connect with a diverse audience across states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and the North-East.