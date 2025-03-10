nVent to Acquire the Electrical Products Group Business of Avail Infrastructure Solutions

LONDON, March 10, 2025 –nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the enclosures, switchgear and bus systems businesses of Avail Infrastructure Solutions (the “Electrical Products Group”) for a purchase price of $975 million, subject to customary adjustments. The Electrical Products Group is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions, designed to help ensure safe and reliable electrical operations primarily in the infrastructure vertical, including power utilities and data centers.

“We are excited to acquire the Electrical Products Group of Avail,” said nVent Chair and CEO Beth Wozniak. “The demand for control buildings, switchgear and bus systems is expected to increase with the modernization of aging electrical infrastructure, expanding electrical capacity to meet power demand and the growth of data centers. The Electrical Products Group has long-standing customer relationships with power utilities, data centers, OEMs and EPCs and a significant installed base across the United States. This acquisition builds on the platform we acquired with the Trachte acquisition and expands our offering and capabilities.”

The Electrical Products Group business is a leading North American provider of infrastructure solutions with approximately 1,100 employees and nine manufacturing locations in the United States. Electrical Products Group estimates revenues of approximately $375 million in the 12 months ending February 28, 2025, and has a strong backlog.

nVent expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year following completion of the transaction. The effective enterprise value multiple is approximately 12.5 times the anticipated Electrical Products Group trailing twelve-month EBITDA.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. nVent expects to fund the acquisition with available cash on hand.

Upon closing, nVent plans to operate the Electrical Products Group predominantly within its Systems Protection (formerly Enclosures) business segment.