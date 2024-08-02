Oben Electric announces Freedom Offer on the all-Indian, all-electric Oben Rorr

Bengaluru, August 2nd, 2024: Commemorating India’s 77th Independence Day, Oben Electric, an Indian homegrown performance electric motorcycle brand proudly announces, ‘Freedom Offer’, featuring an exclusive ₹25,000 discount on the all-Indian, all-electric Oben Rorr, the consumers can now buy the flagship bike. This limited-time offer is valid until August 15th across all Oben Electric showrooms nationwide, providing an exceptional opportunity for EV enthusiasts to embrace cutting-edge electric mobility at an irresistible value.

Celebrating India’s spirit of freedom with a special offer that goes beyond the ordinary, Oben Electric provides a unique opportunity to experience freedom from pollution, high fuel costs, and maintenance hassles. As a proudly Indian brand, Oben Electric stands as a testament to the innovation and determination of our nation. The Oben Rorr, designed, developed, and manufactured right here in India, embodies the essence of ‘Make in India’ and is synonymous with the country’s progress and commitment to a cleaner, greener future. This offer not only underscores Oben Electric’s commitment to advancing eco-friendly mobility but also invites consumers to support and embrace homegrown technological excellence.

Engineered for exceptional performance and environmental sustainability, the Oben Rorr accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in a swift 3 seconds, powered by an 8-kW motor that delivers a top speed of 100 kmph. At the heart of its impressive capabilities lies advanced LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology (First in Market), offering double the lifespan, 50% higher heat resistance, and a substantially reduced environmental impact compared to traditional ICE motorcycles and other EV’s. Oben Electric’s choice of LFP technology not only enhances the Rorr’s performance but also eliminates the need for environmentally harmful Cobalt and Nickel mining. The company’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the motorcycle’s operational life through dedicated recycling programs, repurposing retired batteries for energy storage systems and maximizing their utility while minimizing waste.

With a certified range of 187 km (IDC), the Oben Rorr effectively addresses concerns about range anxiety, providing riders with the freedom to explore without limitations. The combination of performance and eco-friendliness makes the Rorr a standout choice for those seeking a high-quality electric motorcycle.