Office Logix Shop Announces the Launch of the Steelcase Leap V2 Headrest

Lewis Center, OH, July 04, 2024 — Office Logix Shop is excited to announce the release of the highly anticipated Steelcase Leap V2 Headrest. Known for its exceptional ergonomic features and affordability, the Steelcase Leap V2 chair is a popular choice among office workers across the United States. Responding to numerous customer requests, Office Logix Shop has developed a fully adjustable and ergonomic headrest specifically designed for the Leap V2 chair.

“After hearing these demands, we decided to start a revolution in the Steelcase Leap world that is only second in importance to the version 2 redesign,” said Kamal Haykal, CEO of Office Logix Shop. “Complementing, enhancing, and paying tribute to the original Steelcase Leap V2 design was our goal, and we believe we have resoundingly met that goal.”

Having successfully designed headrests for other popular ergonomic chairs like the Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra 2, and Embody, Office Logix Shop conducted extensive research and testing to create the perfect headrest for Leap V2 users. The new headrest promises maximum comfort, ergonomics, and adjustability, ensuring high quality and durability.