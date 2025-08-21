Oil jumps above USD 62.8 as inventories decline and attention turns to Jackson Hole: What’s the next move

By Rania Gule, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com – MENA

Oil markets are currently oscillating between waves of optimism and tension, reflecting the ongoing uncertainty dominating the global economy. Crude oil (WTI) rose to around $62.80 per barrel during early Asian trading hours on Thursday, supported by a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories. This modest increase primarily reflects the market’s reaction to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, which indicated a drop of 6.014 million barrels for the week ending August 15, compared with a rise of 3.036 million barrels the previous week, while market expectations had anticipated a more limited decline of only 1.3 million barrels. These data suggest that oil demand remains relatively strong, reinforcing optimism about partial stability in crude prices, although geopolitical and trade challenges add layers of complexity, prompting traders to exercise caution.

Politically, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s statements about providing air support to Ukraine as part of a deal to end the war—without deploying ground troops—play a pivotal role in shaping oil price trends. In my view, the market recognises that any progress in peace talks could reduce geopolitical risks to energy supplies, yet at the same time, it could allow more Russian oil back into the market, potentially creating downward pressure on prices. This suggests that oil prices may continue trading within a narrow range, likely fluctuating cautiously between $62 and $65 per barrel, as investors balance optimism about the end of the war against concerns over the return of Russian oil to global markets.

I also see that oil’s stability within last week’s range reflects a degree of caution, indicating that traders are still awaiting upcoming economic data and geopolitical developments. Any signs of escalating tensions between Russia and the West, or delays in peace agreements, could push prices temporarily higher, while any concrete peace deal could exert downward pressure due to the potential for increased supply. In other words, the oil market is in a phase of “strategic waiting,” with participants adjusting positions based on daily political and economic signals.

On the macroeconomic front, there are increasing signs of slowing global oil demand, which could offset any short-term price gains. Recent reports from international energy agencies indicate that production from major producers, including OPEC+ and U.S. shale oil, remains high and may continue to exceed consumption levels, especially amid slower growth in major economies. To me, this suggests that any price increases are likely to be limited and temporary, as the market faces a medium-term risk of oversupply, making any long-term price support conditional on stronger global demand or lower production.

Previous trade pressures, such as Trump’s announcement of a 25% additional tariff on Russian oil imports, directly impacted market movements and triggered a sharp sell-off, with crude oil declining about 10% since the start of the month. This demonstrates how political and trade tensions can rapidly and violently influence oil markets and reinforces my view that investors cannot rely solely on economic data—they must closely monitor political and geopolitical developments. Additionally, potential threats of similar tariffs on China increase the likelihood of further volatility, making careful risk management essential for traders and investors.

Regional responses also differ significantly. Many Indian refineries postponed Russian oil purchases for September due to price and logistical uncertainties, while Chinese refineries moved quickly to secure supplies, booking shipments for October and November. These opportunistic moves indicate that some market participants are taking advantage of low Russian oil prices, which may support prices in the short term, while highlighting that global demand remains volatile and uneven.

Considering all these factors, I see oil markets continuing in a state of cautious fluctuation in the near term. Temporary price increases could occur if geopolitical tensions rise or U.S. inventories fall again, whereas any tangible progress in peace talks or an increase in Russian oil supply could exert downward pressure. For investors, focusing on the balance between supply and demand, monitoring political developments, and analysing economic inventory indicators will be key to forming effective trading strategies. Capitalising on temporary price dips, as Chinese refineries do, can provide a competitive edge amid current market volatility.

In conclusion, oil is in a delicate phase, balancing risks and opportunities. The rise of crude above $62.8 reflects temporary demand strength but does not eliminate the possibility of near-term price fluctuations. Markets are currently weighing hopes for the end of the Russia-Ukraine war against the risks of oversupply, making risk management and well-planned trading strategies essential for all investors. In my view, markets will continue oscillating within a limited range, offering short-term upside opportunities, while any long-term trend will require clear signals from both geopolitical and economic developments.

Technical Analysis of Crude Oil ( USOIL – WTI ) Prices:

Crude oil is currently trading at $64.06, having broken above the upper boundary of the long-term descending channel shown on the 4-hour chart. The chart shows an attempt to form a bullish reversal pattern (ABC-D), with point D at $64.21, suggesting that the current downtrend may be ending and a corrective upward move toward the next resistance levels could be starting. Technical indicators, such as the stochastic oscillator, are moving toward overbought territory, reflecting increasing buying pressure, but also signaling the possibility of a short-term pullback before the upward movement continues.

If the bullish momentum continues, oil is expected to face initial resistance at $65.70 (R1), followed by $67.32 (R2), which are the key levels that will determine the next price direction. On the other hand, if the price fails to hold the small ascending channel near point D, it could retrace toward the lower boundary of the channel at around $62.00, testing the psychological support at $61.00, indicating that the bearish momentum has not been fully broken yet.

For investors and traders, focusing on breakout and rebound signals at these key levels before making major trading decisions is the optimal strategy. A clear breakout above $65.70 could open the way toward $67.32, while any break below $62.00 may return the market to short-term bearish pressure. Risk management and the use of stop-loss orders are essential in the current volatile market.

Support levels: 63.63 – 62.57 – 60.55

Resistance levels: 65.60 – 67.32 – 68.00