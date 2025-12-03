OJU arrives in Mumbai: A Japanese dining space with Global Intent, now above Neuma

Mumbai, Dec 03rd: Neuma — the multi-specialty hospitality collective co-owned by filmmaker and tastemaker Karan Johar, alongside Truepalate Hospitality founders Ankit Tayal, Anshul Goel, and Vartik Tihara — now unveils OJU in Mumbai after a blockbuster opening in Gurgaon New Delhi.

The legendary dining destination at Mandlik Road Colaba will offer Neuma’s European classics offerings in a new avatar as well as OJU housed on the upper level within the historic bungalow. OJU is a cocktail-forward, high-energy dining destination where Japanese craft is reinterpreted through a global lens, offering the city an indulgent convergence of elevated cuisine, smashable signature highballs and signature cocktails, design that feels grounded – calm, tactile, and quietly present.

At OJU Mumbai, the culinary program is led by Chef Mahmoud Mohamed Awadalla Gaber (Moh) and Chef Nitin Bhardwaj. Chef Moh, who has honed his craft in Michelin-starred kitchens including Nobu, Mimi Kakushi, and Kodo, brings a balance of discipline and creativity. Chef Nitin, with two decades of global experience across India, Japan, Ghana, and the UAE and accolades such as representing India at the World Sushi Cup in Tokyo adds depth rooted in tradition and contemporary flair. Together, they create a menu where every detail, from ferments and pickles to broths that simmer for days, is crafted in-house, ensuring integrity and clarity in every bite.

The menu at OJU Mumbai brings together refined Japanese craftsmanship with vibrant global flavour profiles, spotlighting signatures such as Grilled Edamame with Sea Salt, the comforting Mushroom Miso Soup, and the refreshing Seaweed Salad with Yuzu Goma. Cold plates have delicate textures with dishes like Tofu Carpaccio with Yuzu Kosho Vinaigrette, Hamachi Ponzu Sauce, and Tuna Tataki with Lime Wafu. The sushi bar presents an elevated selection featuring classics such as Otoro, Hamachi, and Hotate, alongside inventive maki including the Prawn Tempura Maki with Spicy Red Yuzu Kosho Mayo and the Spicy Tuna Maki with Sweet Chilli Sauce. From the robata, highlights include the Miso Black Cod and Hokkaido Scallops with Lime Soy Butter, while hearty favourites like the Mushroom Donabe with Seaweed Butter add warmth and depth. To close, OJU offers a refined dessert selection, with the Matcha Tiramisu, Strawberry Granita, Milk Cake with Mango Compote, and the indulgent OJU Molten Cake standing out as signature finishes to the dining experience.

The bar program at OJU Mumbai is shaped by Mukesh, most accomplished bartenders and the winner of Best Bartender of the Year 2025. His journey behind the bar began long before it became a profession evolving from early curiosity into a craft honed over nearly a decade. Having worked across acclaimed bars such as The Grand Hotel, Perch Wine & Coffee Bar, and Sidecar, one of Asia’s and the World’s 50 Best Bars, Mukesh has built a reputation for precision, balance, and quiet excellence. With victories across major global competitions including World Class, Bacardi Legacy, the MONIN Cup, and the Corralejo Margarita Challenge, he brings a refined yet unpretentious approach to OJU. His philosophy is simple: flavour first, technique second, and always, the guest at the centre resulting in drinks that speak softly but leave a lasting impression.

OJU Mumbai’s beverage program features standout signatures from its new menu, including cocktails such as Beet and Miso, Nut About You, Genmaicha, Lima, and Piccolo, each reflecting the bar’s balance of creativity and technique. The alcohol-free selection is equally compelling, with highlights like Brewno, Shibuya Sun, Island, and Spice Route, offering vibrant, layered flavours that complement OJU’s high-energy dining experience.

The cocktail menu continues OJU’s signature dialogue between Japan and Peru. Drawing from izakaya drinking culture, the highballs remain at the core clean spirits lifted with effervescence and layered flavour, designed to be sessionable and celebratory. Japanese clarity, balance, and restraint meet Peruvian vibrance and depth. The menu, structured around the lunar cycle, moves from light to dark, echoing the rhythm of the evening. Highball Rituals pay homage to Japanese izakayas, while House Pours spotlight OJU’s original cocktails, crafted with intention and cosmopolitan energy.

The interiors at OJU Mumbai, designed by Aayushi Malik, are imagined as an intimate bar room that opens into a lush outdoor setting, crafted for unhurried evenings and shared cocktails. The space is anchored by a striking bar with a burl-veneer front, antique brass cladding at the back, a bold abstract artwork, and the signature suspended ‘O’ light that acts as a sculptural focal point. Lounge-like furniture with deep chairs and intimate tables, paired with soft, focused, atmospheric lighting, creates a warm, immersive and quietly theatrical mood. The outdoor area takes shape as a landscaped glasshouse wrapped in greenery, offering a serene oasis where community tables blend into the foliage and a live sushi and robata grill bring movement and energy. Hand-painted dome lights inspired by Japanese landscapes add a glowing artistic touch, seamlessly tying the outdoor experience to the story of the interiors.

OJU Mumbai is more than a restaurant; it is a collaboration of culinary and cocktail masters, and a space shaped by visionaries redefining dining in India. As the city welcomes this next chapter of the concept, OJU stands ready to offer Mumbai an experience that is inventive, high-energy, and unmistakably refined.

Born from the vision that began with Neuma in Colaba, OJU Mumbai expands the collective’s ecosystem of distinctive hospitality brands

Over the years, Truepalate Hospitality has introduced concepts such as One8 Commune with Virat Kohli, Pincode with Chef Kunal Kapur, and Jolene by the Sea with Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak, shaping experiences across Delhi, Dubai, Goa, and Abu Dhabi. With OJU’s arrival in Mumbai, the collective reinforces its commitment to crafting spaces that feel contemporary, high-energy, and thoughtfully immersive.