Ola electric’s October sales drop 61 pc YoY to 16,034 units

Mumbai, Nov 1: Bhavish Aggarwal-run Ola Electric recorded sales of 16,034 e-scooters in the month of October, marking a 61 per cent decline from 41,843 units sold in the same month last year, according to the data from government’s Vahan portal on Saturday.

In the month of September, Ola Electric had sold 13,421 units, as per Vahan data.

The drop in sales come as sales in Goa have reportedly been temporarily suspended due to complaints regarding poor after-sales service and delays in receiving registration certificates.

Earlier, shares of the electric-vehicle maker faced significant pressure during the special Muhurat Day trading session on October 21, following reports that senior Ola Electric executives were implicated in the suicide of 38-year-old engineer K. Aravind.

Aravind, a homologation engineer at Ola Electric, allegedly died by suicide on September 28 at his Bengaluru flat. In a 28-page handwritten note, he accused his superiors of continuous workplace harassment and of withholding salary and other financial dues.

During the hearing at the court, advocate Prasanna Kumar, who appeared for the complainant, described Ola Electric as “worse than the East India Company”, alleging severe mistreatment of employees.

He also raised concerns about a transfer of Rs 17.46 lakh to Aravind’s bank account two days after his death, calling it suspicious.

Meanwhile, the defendant’s lawyer said that the matter was initially registered as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), so a new FIR should not have been filed.

Ola Electric has denied all allegations, adding that Aravind never raised any formal complaints or grievances about harassment during his employment.

After hearing both sides, the High Court directed the police to continue their investigation fairly but instructed them not to harass the petitioners. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 17.

