Omaxe Announces Major Expansion in Madhya Pradesh with 450-Acre Integrated Township in Indore

National, July 08, 2025: Omaxe Ltd., one of India’s leading real estate developers, through its subsidiary(ies), has announced a significant expansion in Madhya Pradesh with the acquisition of a 450 -acre land parcel along the Super Corridor in Indore. Omaxe is set to develop a modern integrated township on this land, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India’s Tier-II growth hubs.

Strategically located in one of Indore’s fastest-developing zones, the new township is designed to support the region’s rapid urban growth and infrastructure transformation. With an estimated investment of Rs. 1,200 crore, the development will be executed in multiple phases and is expected to generate Rs. 2,500 crore in revenue over the next three years. Funding will be secured primarily through internal accruals, in line with Omaxe ’s disciplined financial approach.

“This project is a strategic milestone in our expansion journey in Madhya Pradesh . We have consistently believed in the long-term growth potential of cities like Indore, and this township is designed to be a future-ready ecosystem, combining high-quality residential, commercial, educational, and healthcare infrastructure. With over 2500 families already residing in our other Indore townships, we are excited to strengthen our presence in this vibrant city,” said Mr Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd.

The upcoming township will feature a well-balanced mix of residential plots and housing clusters, commercial and retail zones, hospitality spaces, school and healthcare facilities and parks, green belts, and integrated public amenities. The layout is being planned as a self-sustained urban ecosystem with wide internal roads, power and water infrastructure, green mobility paths, and round-the-clock security.

Madhya Pradesh has embarked on a transformative phase of infrastructure development across urban transit, regional connectivity, and industrial expansion. Indore recently became the first city in the state to launch metro rail services. The state is also fast‑tracking rail infrastructure upgrades in preparation for the 2028 Simhastha, including the redevelopment of Indore station and the construction of hundreds of new tracks and holding areas around Ujjain. On the road front, the extension of the Indore-Ujjain expressway and twin tunnels on the Indore-Khandwa route will slash travel times to key pilgrimage destinations to just one hour by mid‑2026. Together, these initiatives are positioning Madhya Pradesh as a modern, well‑connected hub for residents, pilgrims, and industry alike.

Omaxe first entered the Madhya Pradesh market in 2005 with its integrated township Omaxe City-1 in Indore. Over the past two decades, the company has built a solid foundation in the state across Indore, Ujjain, and Ratlam, with a land bank of approximately 1170 acres.

In Indore, the company has developed/developing Omaxe City-1 (330 acres), Omaxe City-2 (88.4 acres), Omaxe Hills (90 acres), Omaxe Pratham (50 acres )and the newly announced township on the Super Corridor ( 450 acres). In Ujjain, its presence includes Omaxe City-1 (75 acres) and two proposed joint venture projects, Omaxe City-2 and City-3, each spread across 50 acres. In Ratlam, Omaxe is developing Omaxe City in over 35 acres.