Omdia ranks Infobip a Leader in the CPaaS Universe report for second year

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – 16 January 2024 – Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been named a Leader in the CPaaS market by tech research group Omdia for the second year. Omdia has again named Infobip a leader in its latest Omdia Universe: CPaaS Platform Providers 2023-24 after its inclusion as a leader in last year’s report.

The Omdia Universe: CPaaS Platform Providers report is a comprehensive analysis of the Communication Platform as a Service market, which draws on the firm’s forecasting and enterprise insights survey data. The report provides a forward-looking matrix of capabilities, attributes, and features considered to be market priority.

This year, Infobip is a leader or equal leader for three of the 12 categories scored in the Omdia Universe, scoring a minimum of 10 points above the average for all but three categories. Its highest scores are in connectivity services, geographic coverage, partnerships and ecosystem, APIs, value-added services and solutions, and go-to-market strategy – where Infobip scores a minimum of 20 points above the average.

Overall, Infobip comes out equal second on the solution capability leader board with an overall score of 88%. It also scores an average of 83.9% across strategy and innovation, market momentum, and vendor execution.