On the Job Training: 3 Tips for Employers

If you think of on-the-job training as an investment, you’ll see why you want to approach it with intent. From plumbing services to cybersecurity support, teaching someone the tricks of a trade or even additional skills can go wrong if it’s not carefully planned and executed, potentially leading to costly mistakes and inefficiencies in the workplace.

Here are 3 relevant tips for you.

Personalized Learning Paths

You want to tailor training because it’s how to make sure that employees learn the specific skills and knowledge they need to excel.

How? Try:

Conducting initial assessments or surveys to understand each person’s strengths, weaknesses, and learning preferences

Training modules that address individual needs, whether it’s advanced technical skills or soft skills like communication

Gathering feedback to adjust and fine-tune their learning paths as they progress

So, imagine a software development team where some members excel in coding but struggle with project management. To tailor training, for those with project management challenges, you want targeted training on agile methodologies, while for coding experts, focus on advanced coding techniques.

Peer Mentoring

One of the best things you can do is really build a culture of collaborative learning because that’s how you not only build team cohesion and camaraderie but also allow for more informal, real-world insights.

How? Try:

Matching experienced employees (mentors) with new hires (mentees) based on skills, interests, or roles

Regular meetings where mentors and mentees can discuss progress, challenges, and goals. This means they can learn from each other

Making it clear that mentoring benefits both parties, as mentors, can also learn from mentees, especially when it comes to new perspectives or tech trends

In a marketing department, a seasoned digital marketer can mentor a junior employee in digital advertising. They meet bi-weekly to discuss campaigns, performance metrics, and the latest trends. The junior employee not only learns from the mentor’s experience but also brings fresh insights into social media trends.

Real-World Challenges

It’s a good idea to incorporate practical challenges because it often allows employees to apply their knowledge directly to their jobs, making the training immediately relevant and reinforcing retention.

How? Try?

Real or simulated case studies related to the job, where employees can solve actual problems they might encounter. This means practical learning

Assigning tasks or projects that align with the training, letting employees apply what they’ve learned in their daily work

Giving feedback and discussions after each challenge to reinforce learning and identify areas for improvement. This means continuous improvement.

For example, in a customer service call center, trainees are taught communication skills in handling irate customers. Instead of hypothetical scenarios, they take live calls with supervision, applying the techniques learned. The feedback and review process helps them refine their skills in a real-world context.

Generally, every job evolves and so on-the-job training remains an almost inevitable practice. Try out these tips!