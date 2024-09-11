On this World Mindfulness Day Idanim Launches free meditation course on its App

New Delhi, 11th September 2024: On this World Mindfulness Day, Idanim launches a free meditation course specifically designed for beginners, titled “Learn to Meditate: A Course on Meditation & Mindfulness.” The course consists of 20 sessions, guiding users on how to meditate from the very beginning & basics. The course is available in both Hindi and English. It will help all the people who either want to begin their meditation journey, or have already started it, or are already seasoned practitioners.

Idanim is India’s first completely free meditation app and the first to provide such an initiative for the greater good of society. The course offers practical tips on integrating meditation & mindfulness into one’s daily activities.

Raman Mittal, Co-founder of Idanim and a renowned meditation teacher, shares his inspiration behind this initiative: “Creating this meditation course has been a long-held vision of mine. With over 15 years of personal meditation experience, I’ve met many individuals who recognize the benefits of meditation and mindfulness but struggle to find a starting point. This course is designed to provide a hand held, step-by-step introduction to meditation, offering foundational techniques that anyone can practise.”

The course starts with an introduction to meditation and mindfulness. It addresses common questions such as the best time to meditate, the best place to meditate, ideal duration of meditation practice, and more. The course will also teach about the importance of discipline, consistency, & having a formal practice in place.

With this free course, Idanim aims to help people integrate mindfulness into their daily lives and foster a consistent meditation practice.