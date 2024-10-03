On World Tourism Day, Bisleri International launches ‘Bottles for Change’ Program in Ooty

3rd Oct 2024 Ooty, Tamil Nadu, India On World Tourism Day, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. proudly extends its flagship initiative, ‘Bottles for Change,’ to Ooty’s Doddabetta Peak in collaboration with the Nilgiris District Administration and Institutional partnership with JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Ooty campus. This marks the first time the ‘Bottles for Change’ initiative has been introduced in a hill station, emphasizing the crucial role of plastic recycling in protecting the pristine beauty of our natural landscapes and ensuring a sustainable future.

The project highlights include the installation of benches made from recycled plastic and the placing of collection banks for used plastics at key locations to encourage responsible disposal and recycling. Additionally, forest clean-up drives were conducted across several locations, including Doddabetta, Pine Forest, and Sanitalla Backwater, aimed at improving environmental cleanliness and raising awareness about the importance of preserving these natural spaces.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, said, “At Bisleri, we are committed to being a plastic-neutral and water-positive company. Our collaboration with the Nilgiris District Administration and JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research reflects our dedication to fostering positive change and driving sustainability in Tamil Nadu. This initiative is especially significant as it marks our first foray into a hill station. Through this program, we aim to educate tourists, engage local communities, and involve students and government bodies in plastic recycling efforts, all with the goal of creating a more sustainable future.”

The ‘Bottles for Change’ initiative was formally endorsed by the District Revenue Officer of Nilgiris, following which a city-wide clean-up drive and baseline assessment survey were conducted to lay the groundwork for the official launch of the program.

Adding to this Thiru M Narayanan, District Revenue Officer, Nilgiris said, “As tourism increases in hill stations, the accumulation of plastic waste and litter has significantly contributed to pollution, harming the delicate ecosystem. Fostering sustainable practices in our tourism sector is essential, as it empowers future leaders to protect our environment. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department is excited to collaborate with Bisleri International’s ‘Bottles for Change’ initiative. This will set a benchmark for sustainability in our scenic landscapes and ensure a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.” Highlighting the significance of sustainability, Dr. MJN. Chandrasekar, Head of JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Ooty campus remarked, “At JSS Educational Institution, we believe in nurturing responsible youth who prioritize sustainability. Our association with Bisleri International’s ‘Bottles for Change’ initiative reflects our collaborative commitment to environmental stewardship encouraging citizens to become active advocates for plastic recycling and instil eco-conscious habits that will benefit the planet.”

Earlier this year, Bisleri International advanced its sustainability initiatives with the launch of the ‘Bench of Dreams’ project, in partnership with Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA). As part of the ‘Bisleri Greener Promise’ campaign, this project aims to install 1,000 benches made from recycled plastic at prominent locations across India. Bisleri International remains steadfast in its commitment to embedding sustainability in all its operations, driving growth through responsible business practices.