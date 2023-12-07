OnderLaw Launches Annual Bridgeton Missouri Toys for Tots 2023 Campaign

Webster Groves, MO, December 07, 2023 — OnderLaw proudly announces the beginning of its Annual OnderLaw Toy Drive in partnership with Bridgeton, Missouri Toys for Tots, marking nearly a decade of partnership with the United States Marine Corps Reserves’ charitable program. Dedicated to ensuring every child in the St. Louis community receives a gift during the holiday season, OnderLaw is collecting donations for families facing financial challenges.

To support the Bridgeton Missouri Toys for Tots 2023 campaign, community members can bring new, unwrapped toys to the OnderLaw office at 110 E Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119, between 8 am and 5 pm. Donation boxes are right inside the entrance to facilitate an easy donation drop-off.

Suggested donations include sports equipment, dolls, board games, toy cars and trains, stuffed animals, and books. OnderLaw kindly requests that donors refrain from bringing toys containing food or realistic-looking weapons.

Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserves, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to purchase gifts during the festive season. These local campaigns across the United States play a crucial role in collecting toys for this impactful cause.

In the previous year, the Bridgeton Campaign supported 117,367 children across the St. Louis community. The dedicated team at OnderLaw is gearing up to ensure a seamless collection and distribution process across the counties they serve. The success of the campaign relies on the collective effort of volunteers, donors, and partnering organizations. OnderLaw is grateful to be one such contributor to the joy of the children of St. Louis.

OnderLaw looks forward to the generous spirit that defines the St. Louis community as they embark on another season of giving, bringing joy and smiles to children in need.