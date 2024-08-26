One more critical infrastructure project completed in record time by Maharashtra Government

90 Km long Palgarh – Panvel power transmission corridor has achieved completion and is all set for inauguration



Mumbai -Maharashtra Government has been steadily adding new infrastructure projects critical to keep pace with growing needs and futuristic demands. A slew of prestigious projects like Atal Setu and the Navi Mumbai airport project have been launched recently. And now the 90 Km long Palgarh – Panvel power transmission corridor has achieved completion and is all set for inauguration.

This aggressive push to complete the construction of mega infrastructure projects is a direct result of the state machinery led by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknathji Shinde, Deputy CM Shri Devendraji Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Shri Ajitji Pawar of the state. A critical infrastructure project traversing 90 kms facing several challenges including Right of way and land acquisition has become possible in just 20 months because of timely monitoring and intervention at the top. The CM and deputy CM added the critical MUL project to the list of projects to be monitored by the war room Immediately following the policy by the central electricity authority in 2022 to support and ensure completion.

During the fortnightly meetings at the war room headed by the CM and Dy.CM, detailed progress tracking and interventions were done on a priority basis including interventions including the sensitive land compensation etc. The now-read-to-be-inaugurated project will add an increased supply of over 2000 MW to the MMR region and will be critical in realising several large investments which are dependent on the availability of power. Not only this the new availability of power will also result in cheaper power tariffs for consumers. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, a war room has been established to undertake critical developmental & infrastructure projects that are required for the growth and economic development of Mumbai, MMR, and Maharashtra region. As part of this war room, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister who is also the Energy Minister have been monitoring these critical infrastructure projects on a weekly and a monthly basis and personally intervening to facilitate, to get these projects rolling.

For example, after the policy announcement by the Central Electricity Authority in 2022, the Government has fast-tracked the Mumbai-Urja Marg Power Project, the critical transmission line. Recently Atal Setu launch and other infrastructure projects are the results of this aggressive, intense commitment by the government and the Deputy Chief Minister, who has ensured that the Mumbai-Urja Marg Project can be delivered within 16 months of the policy being announced. In several meetings, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister resolved critical issues like ROI issues and permissions for a number of technological and technical interventions that could make the project possible.

To meet rising power demand of Greater Mumbai,

The project was deliberated in the 41st Standing Committee Meeting (SCM) Ministry of Power, Government of India held on December 21, 2016.

It was further ratified by the 42nd SCM, Ministry of Power, Government of India held on November 17, 2017.

The project was discussed in the 2nd Meeting of the Empowered Committee on Transmission Line (ECT), Ministry of Power, Government of India, held on August 6, 2018. Project awarded through TBCB mode.

LOI provided on March 2, 2020.

SPV acquisition date 24 June 2020

Section 164 approval done on 23 September 2021 through gazette notification

MUML is being closely monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office via the PRAGATI Portal.

Maharashtra CM has taken special interest in early completion & success of this project, which will play a crucial role in eliminating transmission constraints and bringing in additional ISTS feed of about ~ 2000 MW into Mumbai.

Highlights: